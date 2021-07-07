Samsung's impressive Galaxy Tab S8 5G family may keep us waiting until 2022





Although no reason is given for this presumed delay, it seems safe to assume that the aforementioned chip shortage may have impacted the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup just as it allegedly did with the S21 FE handset.





For what it's worth, Samsung might be currently targeting a Tab S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra launch in "early 2022." And yes, the tech giant is still expected to add a beastly Ultra model to a lineup previously composed of "regular" and Plus variants, exactly as rumored back in May.





Interestingly, that otherwise incredibly detailed leak kept things awfully vague in the chipset department, merely calling for the "fastest next-gen processor" to reside under the hood of the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family.

How high can the Galaxy Tab S8 5G family go?





While we didn't originally pay much attention to that particular detail, simply assuming Samsung would use Qualcomm's existing Snapdragon 888 or impending 888 Plus SoC across the board, we're seriously starting to wonder if the Tab S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra could be powered by 2022's Snapdragon 895 monster after all.





Reportedly manufactured by none other than Samsung on a super-advanced 4nm process node, this bad boy could make its formal debut by the end of 2021 inside a Xiaomi or Realme flagship before obviously expanding to the Galaxy S22 series , and possibly, the Galaxy Tab S8 family as well.









That would explain, at least in part, why the Tab S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra are expected to cost so much money, ranging from the rough equivalent of $750 to a whopping $1,300 or so in South Korea (all price points subject to various local taxes and conversion anomalies).





Keep in mind that all three models are likely to come with optional 4G LTE and 5G connectivity, as well as silky smooth 120Hz screens, big batteries, and razor-thin profiles. While the Galaxy Tab S8 is set to sport an 11-inch LTPS TFT display, the Tab S8+ and Tab S8 Ultra should bump the technology up to OLED and the size to 12.4 and 14.6 inches respectively.



