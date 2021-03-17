Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Samsung Android Tablets 5G

Leaked 'mini-roadmap' reveals Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Unpacked date and more

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 17, 2021, 3:45 PM
Leaked 'mini-roadmap' reveals Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Unpacked date and more
Following a somewhat underwhelming 2020, during which Samsung was essentially tied for first place with Huawei in Q2 global smartphone sales and then surpassed by Apple in Q4, the Korean tech giant seems to have decided to shake up its 2021 product portfolio and release strategy in a number of big ways.

For one thing, the company held its first ever Unpacked event dedicated to a Galaxy A-series mid-ranger (or two) earlier today, basically preparing for said announcement by dropping yet another ominous hint at the imminent disappearance of the high-end Galaxy Note lineup.

Instead of rolling out an instantly forgettable Note 21 duo that would have inevitably looked a lot like the S21 trio, Samsung is expected to focus in the second half of the year primarily on expanding and improving its foldable roster with multiple different models, at least one of which should be considerably cheaper than 2020's Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Z Fold 2 5G.

But despite all the (deserved) attention given to the likes of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 of late, the two upcoming foldable devices are notably absent from a "mini-roadmap" revealed today by none other than smartphone leaking legend Evan Blass, aka @evleaks.

There will be at least two more Unpacked events this year


After taking the wraps off the Galaxy A52 and A72 with plenty more fanfare than their budget-friendly forerunners, Samsung is apparently (tentatively) planning to do the same for some mysterious new PCs as early as next month. While it's not entirely clear if we should expect upgraded Galaxy Chromebooks and/or Windows-powered Galaxy Book laptops to see daylight on or around April 14, we're honestly not that curious about these products here at PhoneArena either way.


Instead, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G that's rumored to be the protagonist of an August 19 Unpacked shindig is capturing all our attention for a couple of important reasons. Firstly, we're obviously excited for the sequel to an absolutely stunning albeit flawed powerhouse that managed to strike quite possibly the greatest balance between state-of-the-art technology and affordability of all of Samsung's 2020 high-enders.

Secondly and perhaps more importantly, the very fact Samsung is purportedly thinking of giving center stage to an undoubtedly inexpensive S21 FE model in the Galaxy Note's traditional window suggests this bad boy could be even bigger than its already hugely popular predecessor.

Of course, the aforementioned date is not etched in stone yet, and in terms of specs and features, there's not a whole lot we know about the Galaxy S21 FE 5G at the time of this writing.

Moar low-cost 5G devices!


What comes after the 5G-enabled Galaxy A32, A42, A52, and A72? Why, the even cheaper Galaxy A22 5G, of course. It's almost hard to predict just how affordable this low-end model could be given that the A32 5G starts at less than €300 on the old continent. Are we headed for an entry 5G point of around $200? We'll apparently find that out sometime in July, but alas, we don't think Samsung has any intention to ever release this thing in the US.

The same may not be true for a mid-end Galaxy Tab S7 Lite also tipped for a July debut with an extra-large screen in tow, as well as Snapdragon 750 processing power, 4 gigs of RAM, and yes, even optional 5G support.

 

Following in the footsteps of last year's Tab S6 Lite and 2019's Tab S5e, the Tab S7 Lite is pretty much guaranteed to go on sale stateside at some point this summer, although there is always a chance Samsung will choose to keep the 5G-capable variant restricted to select markets outside North America.

In case you're wondering, this is almost certainly a partial roadmap, so you probably shouldn't jump to conclusions about all the missing names on the list, ranging from the aforementioned Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 to the Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, and so on and so forth. Unless, of course, these devices are actually scheduled to come out after August 19, which is unlikely but not completely out of the question.

