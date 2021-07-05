Samsung may announce a third, cheaper foldable phone at the August 11 Unpacked event

Samsung may announce a third, cheaper foldable phone at the August 11 Unpacked event0
No, we aren't talking about Galaxy Buds Live 2 or the next Samsung tablet, but none other than the elusive affordable "Lite" version of a foldable phone that has been bandied about since last year.
According to Korea Herald, Samsung hasn't stopped its development and it will appear as a cheaper clamshell under the disguise of Galaxy Z Flip Lite. Take this with a grain of salt, as there are no other inside scoops in the report, and a much more detailed one that tipped the August 11 Unpacked date didn't mention anything about a Z Flip 3 Lite version, too.
Moreover, we've already had news of scrapped Z Flip 3 Lite plans, and from famed display analyst Ross Young at that, so Samsung must be adding this one in the last minute which isn't its usual modus operandi.
Still, we'll keep our ears to the ground for anything new regarding a "Lite" version, even though, at the rumored $959 starting price, the Z Flip 3 might have very well taken its place in Samsung's production plans instead.
