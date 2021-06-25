Major Galaxy Watch 4 renders leak shows off new design in all colors

The Galaxy Watch 4 is the model previously known as Watch Active 4

It’s unclear whether the bands and straps from previous-gen Galaxy Watches will be compatible with the Watch 4. Though based on the shape of the band fasteners and straps seen in the renders, we’d guess the answer to that question is no.



Samsung will offer the Galaxy Watch 4 in two sizes — 40mm and 44mm — and two connectivity configurations — Wi-Fi and LTE. A 5G model is very unlikely due to the added cost and energy consumption.

If this is the Galaxy Watch 4, what will Samsung's other model be called?

It's almost certain that Samsung is working on a more expensive smartwatch that'll look more like the Galaxy Watch 3 — this one is more of a Watch Active 2 successor. But following today's leak, you'd be forgiven for being confused about Samsung's branding choices.



The fact is that right now nobody knows what Samsung will be calling its premium model. It's even hard to make an educated guess because Samsung hasn't been very consistent with its branding lately.





What we do know is that it uses the Galaxy Buds Pro name for its most expensive earbuds , so maybe Samsung is working on a Galaxy Watch 4 Pro. Other options would be the Galaxy Watch 4+ or Watch 4 Ultra since those monikers are used on Galaxy smartphones.





Of course, we can't rule out an entirely new name. The Watch 4 series will be the first smartwatch line to ship with the new Wear platform, designed to replace Wear OS and Tizen, so Samsung could be planning a completely new branding strategy to mark the occasion.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 features, announcement date, price

Health and fitness will continue to be a big focus on the Watch 4, with a heart rate monitor, several fitness tracking options, and a BIA sensor that measures your body fat all tipped to make it onto both this Galaxy Watch 4 model and the more expensive Watch 4 that'll directly succeed the Watch 3.

All of that will be coupled with 5ATM water resistance, MIL-STD 810G durability, and GPS support, according to the leaked photos. A blood oxygen sensor and ECG monitor have been rumored as well, though these might be limited to the more expensive Watch 4 model. The basic Galaxy Watch 4 is likely to cheaper and target buyers of the $279 Apple Watch SE.

Expect both the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatches to debut alongside the Galaxy Fold 3 and Galaxy Flip 3 in the first week of August at Samsung’s next Unpacked event.



