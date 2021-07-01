Check out the colorful Galaxy S21 FE 5G in this leaked marketing render

The Sony Xperia 1 III gets a US release date as pre-orders start with killer freebies in tow

This is by far the best Apple iPhone 12 mini 5G deal available right now

Exynos-powered Galaxy S21 FE variant possible due to global chip shortage

Unprecedented: Apple uses Samsung’s Galaxy S21 to advertise Beats Studio Buds

Instagram is trying its best to keep up with TikTok

A whole bunch of Apple Watch Series 6 models with LTE are on sale at $100 off