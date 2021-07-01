Check out the colorful Galaxy S21 FE 5G in this leaked marketing render

Check out the colorful Galaxy S21 FE 5G in this leaked marketing render1
Despite being delayed until October and limited to the US and Europe, Samsung seems to have prepared marketing material for the Galaxy S21 FE. One of those assets has now leaked months before the announcement.
Check out the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
The image in question (courtesy of Android Headlines) lines up with earlier CAD-based renders of the smartphone. Samsung customers can expect the Galaxy S21 FE to feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display coupled with a punch-hole selfie camera and thin bezels.
It nevertheless retains a triple-camera setup and an LED flash. The sensor specs haven’t leaked, but it’s possible Samsung might borrow at least the main camera from the vanilla Galaxy S21. That flagship model, for reference, uses a 12-megapixel main sensor. It also features a 12-megapixel ultra-wide and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera that supports 3x optical zoom.
One other major visual difference versus the mainstream Galaxy S21 models can be found in the colors department. The leaked marketing images show off four options: Light Violet, White, Light Green, and Blue. Previously leaked 3D images of the phone also showcased a Gray colorway, but it isn’t pictured in today’s renders.
The US is expected to receive Light Violet, White, Light Green, and Gray. The Blue model will presumably be reserved for the European market, but there’s still plenty of time for Samsung to change its mind so anything could happen between now and launch.
Today’s leak doesn’t reveal anything about Samsung’s plans for the inside of its next budget flagship, but rumor has it that it’ll incorporate the Snapdragon 888 chipset and a minimum of 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage.
Recent certification listings have revealed the presence of a 4,500mAh battery too, as well as support for 45W fast charging via the included USB-C port on the bottom of the affordable flagship. Last year’s Galaxy S20 FE 5G also supported both wireless charging and reverse wireless charging, so there’s currently no real reason to believe this year’s model won’t include that too.
Last year’s Galaxy S20 FE was announced in late September and released in the first week of October. Considering the recent reports of a delay, it’s likely the Galaxy S21 FE will follow a similar launch timeline.
The Galaxy S21 FE price is a bit of a mystery at this stage. Reports have pointed to it costing in the range of 700,000 won and 800,000 won (~$630 and $720) in Korea. We also know the Galaxy S20 FE retail at $699 in the US last year.
With that in mind, there’s a very good chance Samsung will target the same price point and offer the Galaxy S21 FE for $699 at launch.
Samsung’s planning more colorful finishes for the S21 FE
The Snapdragon 888, a 4,500mAh battery, more
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE announcement, release date, price
