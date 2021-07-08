Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 to be cheaper indeed, great trade-in offers and 'luxury version' await













Always bet on the higher price heard is our motto, and you won't be disappointed, but the Korean tipster adds some heretofore unknown details like the the fact that there will be generous initial trade-in offers to lower the Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 prices even further, as well as a mysterious "luxury version" that will participate in a separate pre-order event.





While Samsung's trade-in offers are notorious with their generosity indeed, and it's not hard to imagine that they will be in sync with all of the company's preorder deals so far, the "luxury version" is what piqued our interest.





Does it mean there will indeed be a separate Galaxy Z Fold 3 S Pen Edition ? Well, there's nothing luxurious in the S Pen, and Samsung could've simply made Z Fold 3 models with and without a digitizer if it wants to differentiate them by price yet nothing like this has been heard so far.





Alternatively, the "luxury version" tidbit could refer to something Korea-specific, or the Z Flip 3, rather than the Z Fold 3, and that one we can imagine available in a bedazzled model easier. Well, the source does say that " the release time is the same as the previous rumors ," so we could reasonably expect all our questions answered in a few week's time anyway.











