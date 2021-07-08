$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Samsung

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 to be cheaper indeed, great trade-in offers and 'luxury version' await

Daniel Petrov
By
0
Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 to be cheaper indeed, great trade-in offers and 'luxury version' await
We've already heard that Samsung will be slashing prices of its 2021 foldable phone gang significantly to increase uptake, and on account of successful component cost cutting measures.

Tucked into a phone rumor thread at Korea's popular web forum Naver, SamMobile found the next confirmation that "the price will be lower than the previous generation." So far, we've heard 20% lower, which would put the Galaxy Z Fold 3 price at $1599, and the Z Flip 3 at $1159, even though we heard just yesterday that the clamshell may start from $1249.

A sub-$1000 version may also be in the works, though the reports are conflicting on whether what is dubbed Z Flip 3 Lite will appear at the August 11 Unpacked event, or later in the year with LTE connectivity only.

Always bet on the higher price heard is our motto, and you won't be disappointed, but the Korean tipster adds some heretofore unknown details like the the fact that there will be generous initial trade-in offers to lower the Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 prices even further, as well as a mysterious "luxury version" that will participate in a separate pre-order event.

While Samsung's trade-in offers are notorious with their generosity indeed, and it's not hard to imagine that they will be in sync with all of the company's preorder deals so far, the "luxury version" is what piqued our interest.

Does it mean there will indeed be a separate Galaxy Z Fold 3 S Pen Edition? Well, there's nothing luxurious in the S Pen, and Samsung could've simply made Z Fold 3 models with and without a digitizer if it wants to differentiate them by price yet nothing like this has been heard so far. 

Alternatively, the "luxury version" tidbit could refer to something Korea-specific, or the Z Flip 3, rather than the Z Fold 3, and that one we can imagine available in a bedazzled model easier. Well, the source does say that "the release time is the same as the previous rumors," so we could reasonably expect all our questions answered in a few week's time anyway.

 


New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 View Full specs
  • Display 7.5 inches
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4380 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 View Full specs
$1207 eBay
  • Display 6.7 inches 2636 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera (Dual camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • OS Android 11

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Samsung sends warning to leakers; starts copyright striking press assets
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Samsung sends warning to leakers; starts copyright striking press assets
OnePlus Nord 2 global launch date is now official: July 22 for Europe and India
by Iskra Petrova,  0
OnePlus Nord 2 global launch date is now official: July 22 for Europe and India
Broken Phone Showdown – send us photos of your broken phones!
by Radoslav Minkov,  0
Broken Phone Showdown – send us photos of your broken phones!
Bixby is still alive - new update brings improvements, refined experience
by Mariyan Slavov,  1
Bixby is still alive - new update brings improvements, refined experience
Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro show up with full specs and live images
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro show up with full specs and live images
Long COVID symptoms of the 'cured' are real, Fitbit data confirms
by Daniel Petrov,  1
Long COVID symptoms of the 'cured' are real, Fitbit data confirms
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless