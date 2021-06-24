Check out Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 5G in glorious technicolor

Check out Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 5G in glorious technicolor1
The big day has arrived, ladies and gents in love with Samsung's increasingly refined foldable smartphone designs! No, you haven't slept through most of the summer, and no, it's not August 3 just yet.
But mobile leaking legend Evan Blass, aka @evleaks, is back to doing what he does best, beating Jon Prosser to the punch by revealing the undoubtedly legit designs of the upcoming 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 in two gloriously high-quality press images.
Hey there, beautiful (x2)
Until we'll be able to see more of these bad boys, we should probably focus on the somewhat conspicuous single inside camera of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and the dual snapper system found on the outside of the Flip 3 5G.
While these are not very obvious upgrades over what last year's Z Fold 2 and Z Flip 5G offer, the latter looks entirely different (read better) than what you might be used to, with the former still expected to actually reside beneath the primary screen of the Z Fold 3 monster.
We'll be honest, we kind of envisioned Samsung's first phone to integrate under-display camera technology as, well, better at actually concealing said imaging sensor, but for the time being, we don't have any solid reason to believe all of the rumors from the last few months will ultimately prove inaccurate.
S Pen "Fold Edition" confirmed
Just in case you remained skeptical of that particular piece of gossip after all this time, a second render leaked today should put all your doubts to rest. Somehow, the (primary) screen of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G will be strong enough to support S Pen input, presumably without scratching or cracking with daily use.
Perhaps most interestingly, it looks like the next-gen foldable flagship will only be compatible with a special kind of S Pen, in line with rumors from a little while ago.
We're pretty sure this S Pen Fold Edition accessory will not be sold as standard alongside the phone, which almost certainly means the device is set to lack any sort of dedicated stylus holder or silo. That might be for the best, mind you, as far as retail pricing is concerned given that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is expected to be surprisingly affordable... all things considered.
Compared to its predecessor, which was originally available at a prohibitive $1,999 stateside, the powerful and flexible new guy could start at a... slightly easier to swallow $1,599 with a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 888 processor under the hood, as well as a more than generous combination of 256 gigs of internal storage space and 12 gigs of RAM for that entry-level configuration.
Believe it or not, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (or is it just the Galaxy Flip 3 5G now?) is tipped to cost less than $1,000 with the same ultra-high-end SoC on deck, as well as a silky smooth 120Hz main display, the larger cover screen and swanky two-tone design you can see in the first of today's two leaked renders, and otherwise pretty mysterious specs.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 leaks (36 updates)
-
Now reading
24 June Check out Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 5G in glorious technicolor
-
24 June Galaxy Z Fold 3 to support S-Pen and UWB
-
24 June Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will reportedly ship with One UI 3.1.1, not One UI 3.5
-
19 June Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 have already entered production: tip
-
11 June Back-to-back leaks reveal Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3, and Galaxy Watch 4 announcement and release dates