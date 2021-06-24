Check out Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 5G in glorious technicolor









Hey there, beautiful (x2)





While today's leaked renders don't go so far as to showcase both unreleased products in all their glory, failing to provide any glimpse whatsoever at the secondary screen of the Z Fold 3 and the main display of the Flip 3 5G, something tells us there's more where these images came from.





Until we'll be able to see more of these bad boys, we should probably focus on the somewhat conspicuous single inside camera of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and the dual snapper system found on the outside of the Flip 3 5G.









While these are not very obvious upgrades over what last year's Z Fold 2 and Z Flip 5G offer, the latter looks entirely different (read better) than what you might be used to, with the former still expected to actually reside beneath the primary screen of the Z Fold 3 monster.









In other words, we continue to expect the Galaxy Z Fold 3 (and Flip 3 5G) to open the road to a future of ubiquitous under-screen selfie shooters on ultra-high-end handsets... just maybe not in the most elegant way. But hey, that's what next year's Galaxy S22 family is for, right? Or not , we'll just have to wait and see.

S Pen "Fold Edition" confirmed





Just in case you remained skeptical of that particular piece of gossip after all this time , a second render leaked today should put all your doubts to rest. Somehow, the (primary) screen of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G will be strong enough to support S Pen input, presumably without scratching or cracking with daily use.













We're pretty sure this S Pen Fold Edition accessory will not be sold as standard alongside the phone, which almost certainly means the device is set to lack any sort of dedicated stylus holder or silo. That might be for the best, mind you, as far as retail pricing is concerned given that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is expected to be surprisingly affordable ... all things considered.





Compared to its predecessor, which was originally available at a prohibitive $1,999 stateside, the powerful and flexible new guy could start at a... slightly easier to swallow $1,599 with a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 888 processor under the hood, as well as a more than generous combination of 256 gigs of internal storage space and 12 gigs of RAM for that entry-level configuration.





Believe it or not, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (or is it just the Galaxy Flip 3 5G now?) is tipped to cost less than $1,000 with the same ultra-high-end SoC on deck, as well as a silky smooth 120Hz main display, the larger cover screen and swanky two-tone design you can see in the first of today's two leaked renders, and otherwise pretty mysterious specs.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!

