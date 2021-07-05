Videos showcase the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic from all sides in all colors





As you can see, both the black and white versions are depicted, and, as a reminder, the Classic model looks like a regular designer watch, complete with round stainless steel or aluminum casing, thick bezel and two buttons on the sides.









This time around, Samsung is allegedly addressing one of the criticisms towards its smartwatches, namely the size availability, and will reportedly be releasing no less than three - 42mm, 44mm, and 46mm - models for every hand and taste. Last but not least, here's the third, silver-colored option.





As for what will be the new Galaxy Watch 4 Classic features? Well, Samsung is taking better advantage of the smorgasbord of sensors on the back by throwing in the kitchen sink of health and fitness tracking modes, including a new body fat percentage scoop. Do you like what you see so far?











