Videos showcase the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic from all sides in all colors

Daniel Petrov
Here’s your 360-degree look at the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
Samsung is gearing up to unveil the next generation of its Galaxy smartwatch line, and big changes are coming. First off, the naming scheme is about to be changed to Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Second, they will be running Samsung's newfangled One UI Watch interface based on Google's WearOS, not Tizen.

If that's not enough of а Samsung smartwatch revolution for you, the looks have also been revamped. The Watch 4 Classic's design already appeared in the form of press renders but now the reliable stream of timely leaks from Evan Blass of @evleaks fame has turned its tide towards the upcoming Samsung wearables and scored a full 360 degree render of the Classic model.


As you can see, both the black and white versions are depicted, and, as a reminder, the Classic model looks like a regular designer watch, complete with round stainless steel or aluminum casing, thick bezel and two buttons on the sides.



This time around, Samsung is allegedly addressing one of the criticisms towards its smartwatches, namely the size availability, and will reportedly be releasing no less than three - 42mm, 44mm, and 46mm - models for every hand and taste. Last but not least, here's the third, silver-colored option.


As for what will be the new Galaxy Watch 4 Classic features? Well, Samsung is taking better advantage of the smorgasbord of sensors on the back by throwing in the kitchen sink of health and fitness tracking modes, including a new body fat percentage scoop. Do you like what you see so far?



