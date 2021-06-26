$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Samsung Wearables Audio

Take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle @joshuaswingle
Jun 26, 2021, 1:46 AM
0
Take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 have been in the pipeline for quite some time. Earlier this month their design leaked when the FCC certified them and now official-looking press renders of the wireless earbuds have been published online by 91Mobiles.

The Galaxy Buds 2 


Building on the design of the original Galaxy Buds, Samsung's Buds 2 are to retain the rubber tips more a more comfortable fit and will be sold in at least four colors: Black, White, Green, and Violet.

There's a dual-microphone setup on each earbud that should enable active noise reduction, but the earbuds are unlikely to feature active noise cancellation. The latter is currently reserved for the Galaxy Buds Live and Buds Pro, which were released in August 2020 and January 2021 respectively.

An FCC listing recently revealed that Samsung had fitted the new true wireless earbuds with motion sensors too, so you should expect some form of wear-detection that can play and pause audio automatically.

The Galaxy Buds 2 will most likely act as the affordable pair of wireless earbuds in Samsung's lineup, designed to undercut Apple's basic AirPods from a pricing perspective. Last year's Galaxy Buds+ retailed at $149 and Samsung might choose to keep that price point. 


Samsung's next earbuds will ship inside a compact, square-shaped charging case. The current-gen Buds+ are rated for 22 hours of use with the included charging case and Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 will probably offer similar battery life stats. 

An official announcement is expected in mid-summer, specifically at the next Unpacked event. It's rumored for August 2 and could see Samsung announce everything from the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and S Pen Fold Edition to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Watch 4.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Surprise! More Nexus 6P settlement checks received by class action members
by Alan Friedman,  0
Surprise! More Nexus 6P settlement checks received by class action members
Google will now tell you when you shouldn't believe its search results!
by Alan Friedman,  1
Google will now tell you when you shouldn't believe its search results!
Verizon's first own-brand smart display will come with 4G LTE... for some reason
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Verizon's first own-brand smart display will come with 4G LTE... for some reason
Specs leak for the North American Motorola Edge 2 5G
by Alan Friedman,  2
Specs leak for the North American Motorola Edge 2 5G
T-Mobile adds a firm Sprint LTE network shutdown date to its bold 5G supremacy plan
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
T-Mobile adds a firm Sprint LTE network shutdown date to its bold 5G supremacy plan
Here's how you can try T-Mobile's wireless network for up to 30 days at no cost
by Alan Friedman,  0
Here's how you can try T-Mobile's wireless network for up to 30 days at no cost
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless