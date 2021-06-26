Take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Buds 20
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 have been in the pipeline for quite some time. Earlier this month their design leaked when the FCC certified them and now official-looking press renders of the wireless earbuds have been published online by 91Mobiles.
The Galaxy Buds 2
Building on the design of the original Galaxy Buds, Samsung's Buds 2 are to retain the rubber tips more a more comfortable fit and will be sold in at least four colors: Black, White, Green, and Violet.
An FCC listing recently revealed that Samsung had fitted the new true wireless earbuds with motion sensors too, so you should expect some form of wear-detection that can play and pause audio automatically.
Samsung's next earbuds will ship inside a compact, square-shaped charging case. The current-gen Buds+ are rated for 22 hours of use with the included charging case and Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 will probably offer similar battery life stats.
An official announcement is expected in mid-summer, specifically at the next Unpacked event. It's rumored for August 2 and could see Samsung announce everything from the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and S Pen Fold Edition to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Watch 4.