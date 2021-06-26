Take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

91Mobiles The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 have been in the pipeline for quite some time. Earlier this month their design leaked when the FCC certified them and now official-looking press renders of the wireless earbuds have been published online by

The Galaxy Buds 2





Building on the design of the original Galaxy Buds, Samsung 's Buds 2 are to retain the rubber tips more a more comfortable fit and will be sold in at least four colors: Black, White, Green, and Violet.





There's a dual-microphone setup on each earbud that should enable active noise reduction, but the earbuds are unlikely to feature active noise cancellation. The latter is currently reserved for the Galaxy Buds Live and Buds Pro, which were released in August 2020 and January 2021 respectively.









The Galaxy Buds 2 will most likely act as the affordable pair of wireless earbuds in Samsung's lineup, designed to undercut Apple's basic AirPods from a pricing perspective. Last year's Galaxy Buds+ retailed at $149 and Samsung might choose to keep that price point.









Samsung's next earbuds will ship inside a compact, square-shaped charging case. The current-gen Buds+ are rated for 22 hours of use with the included charging case and Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 will probably offer similar battery life stats.



