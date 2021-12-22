Latest Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G leaks include a nice price and a full manual





That gives prolific leakers like Evan Blass and Ishan Agarwal more than enough time to highlight and detail... every single tidbit that's stopped being a secret a while ago, which is precisely what seems to be happening today for the umpteenth time in recent memory.





Of course, we're not complaining here, as it's always nice to get confirmation of key information like retail pricing and core specifications from multiple reliable sources well ahead of such a potentially successful handset 's commercial debut. It's just that Samsung is seriously jeopardizing said success by continuing to hold off on the long overdue S21 FE 5G launch.

No price hike on the horizon after all





Given the relatively short list of significant upgrades and the almost non-existent design revisions tipped for the Galaxy S21 FE in comparison with its hugely popular predecessor, the biggest mistake Samsung could have made was a price increase.





That's exactly what was rumored just a few days back , but at least in the UK, 91mobiles and Ishan Agarwal claim no changes will be made after all. More specifically, the S21 FE 5G is expected to match the £699 base price of its S20-series forerunner in an entry-level configuration pairing 6 gigs of RAM with 128GB storage space while fetching £749 in an 8GB memory variant also packing 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room.









That almost certainly means the cheapest Galaxy S21 FE 5G model in the US will set you back $699, with $769 (or maybe even just $749) buying you more RAM and internal storage space.





Even the full user manual is out already





users around just yet, a complete 167-page (!!!) manual in English has been prematurely made public by the man, Although there are obviously no S21 FEaround just yet, a complete 167-page (!!!) manual in English has been prematurely made public by the man, the legend Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) , guiding prospective buyers through their future setup process while revealing a bunch of stuff that would have undoubtedly been juicy and surprising... about six or seven months back.









Some of the most interesting specs and tidbits reiterated in this hot new leak include a 32MP front-facing camera, a triple rear-facing shooter system composed of a primary 12MP imaging sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto snapper, as well as things like IP68 water and dust resistance, in-display fingerprint recognition technology, and wireless power sharing functionality.





Sadly (but also very predictably), it is now fully etched in stone that the Galaxy S21 FE 5G will ship without a charger in the box, as well as without a good old fashioned headphone jack and microSD card slot. The freshly leaked user manual also discloses a flurry of largely familiar camera features and tools, like Scene optimizer, Single take, AR Doodle, Panorama, Pro video, Super slow-mo, Hyperlapse, and Dual recording.









Of course, the spec sheet as a whole looks eerily familiar, at least on paper, including a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate support, a 4,500mAh battery capable of 25W Super Fast wired charging and 15W Fast wireless charging, as well as 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9mm measurements that are... actually different from the S20 FE 's overall dimensions.





You're looking at a shorter and thinner device right around the corner here, but that and a processing power jump from Snapdragon 865 to 888 might not be enough to warrant the existence of the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition after all this time, all these leaks , and all those rumored delays

