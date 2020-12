This just in: The Galaxy Note 21 will see the light of day

“paying attention to people’s favorite aspects of the Galaxy Note experience”

“most well-loved features”

“We are preparing to release the Galaxy Note series next year.”





It seems that the rumors of Samsung Galaxy Note’s death have been greatly exaggerated. In a blog post published yesterday, TM Roh, Samsung's President of Mobile, wrote that Samsung has beenand will be adding some of itsto other devices. That blog post has led many to believe that Samsung is killing the Note line in 2021 and bringing the S-Pen to the Galaxy S series.It turns out that there’s no connection between the two - we may see an S-Pen equipped Galaxy S device but the Note will live to see another year. The Korean news agency Yonhap quoted a Samsung official, saying: