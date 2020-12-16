This just in: The Galaxy Note 21 will see the light of day
This statement contradicts several reports from earlier this month, stating that the Samsung Galaxy Note line-up may be getting discontinued in 2021. Reuters has cited several sources "with knowledge of the matter" while speculations about a merge between the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note lineups surfaced back in September.
And while some think that the Note does not make sense as a separate product anymore, it seems that we’re about to get both series next year, for better or worse. Our little poll showed that people still care about the Note, but we really doubt that Samsung saw it and decided to keep the series alive for one more year.
Chances are the next Note lineup has been planned and embedded in Samsung’s roadmap for next year. This doesn’t mean, however, that the rumored discontinuation won’t happen at a later point in time. But for now, Note fans all over the world have a reason to remain optimistic.