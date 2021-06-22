Galaxy S21 FE reportedly delayed to Q4 2021





The main culprit for the reported delay of the Galaxy S21 is the global semiconductor shortage, which has been affecting all types of industries and businesses. Interestingly, the chip shortage has also be cited as the main reason behind the lack of a Note 21, but so far it seems that Samsung will go through with the Galaxy S21 FE. However, willing adopters will have to wait between October and December later this year if they want to get their hands on an S21 FE.







This also puts the S21 FE release window very, very close to the expected announcement and subsequent release of the anticipated Galaxy S22-series in January 2022, which could hurt the potential sales of the next-gen flagship a bit. That's why it's possible Samsung would want to act as fast as possible with the Galaxy S21 FE so not to cannibalize the Galaxy S22.







As a reminder, the Galaxy S20 FE's success has convinced Samsung to release such "revisions" of its flagships each and every year from now on. And judging from what we've heard so far, the Galaxy S21 FE could turn out to be another hit in Samsung's discography. With a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display, meaning it will have a circular punch-hole selfie camera, and a 120Hz refresh rate, the phone will match most of the current Galaxy S21 family specs.







We expect the Snapdragon 888 to make the rounds in the US, though it's unclear if Samsung will use an Exynos chipset internationally. Notably, Samsung stopped producing Exynos-powered Galaxy S20 FE devices earlier this year and settled with the Snapdragon 865+ chip, which is powering the US version of the phone. Maybe the Galaxy S21 FE will do that from day one and we wouldn't see an Exynos version of the upcoming phone at all.





Some other purported specs include 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, as well as a three cameras at the back, all with 12MP sensors, while a 32MP camera will take care of the selfies.











9.2 Samsung Galaxy S20 FE The Good Excellent value for the money

Impressive two-day battery life

Bright and flat display with high 120Hz refresh rate

3 years of Android version updates and up to 3 years warranty

Good pictures and video quality

Very good stereo sound recording and playback

Durable housing in a variety of matte colors to choose from

Quick optical in-display fingerprint scanner The Bad The 5G model is only available in a 6GB RAM/128GB storage version

The screen colors are a bit on the cold and saturated side

Display is Gorilla Glass 3 only but it does come with protector pre-installed







