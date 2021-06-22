Galaxy S21 FE reportedly delayed to Q4 2021

Galaxy S21 FE reportedly delayed to Q4 20210
It seems that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE won't be released until the very last quarter of 2021, SamMobile reports. After the almost certain omission of the Galaxy Note 21 from Samsung's purported lineup for the rest of 2021, the Galaxy S21 FE was expected to fill the void as an affordable flagship alternative. We expect the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip in early August, but a regular smartphone like the S21 FE would do wonders for Samsung's sales performance in H2 2021.
As a reminder, the Galaxy S20 FE's success has convinced Samsung to release such "revisions" of its flagships each and every year from now on. And judging from what we've heard so far, the Galaxy S21 FE could turn out to be another hit in Samsung's discography. With a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display, meaning it will have a circular punch-hole selfie camera, and a 120Hz refresh rate, the phone will match most of the current Galaxy S21 family specs.
We expect the Snapdragon 888 to make the rounds in the US, though it's unclear if Samsung will use an Exynos chipset internationally. Notably, Samsung stopped producing Exynos-powered Galaxy S20 FE devices earlier this year and settled with the Snapdragon 865+ chip, which is powering the US version of the phone. Maybe the Galaxy S21 FE will do that from day one and we wouldn't see an Exynos version of the upcoming phone at all.
The latest pricing rumors put the price of the Galaxy S21 FE between 700,000 won and 800,000 won in South Korea, or ~$630 and $720. This jibes well for the international and US pricing, as the Galaxy S20 FE started at 899,800 won in Korea, so the S21 FE could end up being cheaper or similarly-priced to its predecessor at launch.