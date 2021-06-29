Foldable Galaxy Z Flip 3 pictured from every angle in more gorgeous colors





All Galaxy Z Flip 3 units are set to pack the high-end Snapdragon 888 chipset and a 6.7-inch 120Hz display that can be folded in half and seems to house an under-display selfie camera. The latter should look a lot like the one used on past Z Flip models, as corroborated by these latest renders.Other rumored features include a 3,300mAh battery with support for 15W charging, a dual-camera setup on the back, an 8/128GB storage configuration as standard, and a USB-C port on the bottom. Don't expect a headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price and release date

We can expect the Galaxy Z Flip 3 to retail anywhere between $959 and $1,099 in the United States, meaning it’ll be significantly more affordable than the $1,380 Galaxy Z Flip and even the $1,199 Galaxy Z Flip 5G.





As for the announcement and release date, Samsung recently confirmed that it'll be holding an Unpacked event later this summer. Rumor has it that the event has been scheduled for August 3, though the brand is yet to make this official.





Pre-orders should start shortly after with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 release date set for Friday, August 28, according to a recent leak.



