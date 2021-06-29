Foldable Galaxy Z Flip 3 pictured from every angle in more gorgeous colors

Foldable Galaxy Z Flip 3 pictured from every angle in more gorgeous colors0
Check out these fantastic Galaxy Z Flip 3 colors
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is set to become Samsung’s most colorful foldable smartphone ever thanks to a new two-tone design that incorporates a black piece of glass around the rear camera and 1.83-inch secondary display.
If none of them are exciting you, don’t worry. Samsung is also believed to be working a Dark Blue color, a neutral Gray finish, a traditional White option, and a Light Pink colorway that’ll probably look somewhat like the Phantom Pink S21.
The bad news is that Samsung sometimes offers certain colors as carrier exclusives and other times their only available in select countries. That’ll probably be the case with the Galaxy Z Flip 3.
We can expect the Galaxy Z Flip 3 to retail anywhere between $959 and $1,099 in the United States, meaning it’ll be significantly more affordable than the $1,380 Galaxy Z Flip and even the $1,199 Galaxy Z Flip 5G.
Rumored Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs and features
But it isn’t all doom and gloom. While the colors might vary, the internal specifications should remain identical across all regions and carries, which isn’t a common thing with flagship Samsung phones.
All Galaxy Z Flip 3 units are set to pack the high-end Snapdragon 888 chipset and a 6.7-inch 120Hz display that can be folded in half and seems to house an under-display selfie camera. The latter should look a lot like the one used on past Z Flip models, as corroborated by these latest renders.
Other rumored features include a 3,300mAh battery with support for 15W charging, a dual-camera setup on the back, an 8/128GB storage configuration as standard, and a USB-C port on the bottom. Don’t expect a headphone jack.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price and release date
As for the announcement and release date, Samsung recently confirmed that it'll be holding an Unpacked event later this summer. Rumor has it that the event has been scheduled for August 3, though the brand is yet to make this official.
Pre-orders should start shortly after with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 release date set for Friday, August 28, according to a recent leak.
