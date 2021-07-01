Exynos-powered Galaxy S21 FE variant possible due to global chip shortage

Exynos-powered Galaxy S21 FE variant possible due to global chip shortage0
The Galaxy S21 FE, which the rumor mill schedules for a late Q4 2021 release, might come with an Exynos chipset in select markets and reportedly won't use a Snapdragon chipset exclusively, as reported by South Korea's Maeil Business. After the Galaxy S20 FE dropped the Exynos version in favor of the Snapdragon one, it was expected that the S21 FE will continue this trend and exclusively use a Snapdragon chipset. This actually falls in line with Samsung's usual strategy for the different markets, but all for the wrong reasons.
“It is known that Samsung Electronics is strongly considering a plan to replace the shortfall in Qualcomm Mobile AP with Samsung Exynos AP and release it in the global market,” says Maeil Business. What follows is another confirmation that the Galaxy S21 FE is due out Q4 2021.
Aside from the chipset situation, the Galaxy S21 FE is expected to come with Samsung's fastest charging solution to date, a 25W brick and its top-of-the-line 45W charger that was heretofore reserved only for phones from the Galaxy Note and Ultra lines. The phone is expected to sport a 120Hz 6.4-inches pinhole screen, either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. It will have a 4,500mAh battery. The price? Possibly between 700,000 won and 800,000 won (~$630 and $720).