Exynos-powered Galaxy S21 FE variant possible due to global chip shortage







The global chip shortage is the main reason for the change of heart. We expected the Snapdragon 888 to be the chipset of choice for all Galaxy S21 FE models, but leftover Exynos chipsets will have to save the day. On top of that, there are rumors that the chip shortage could lead to the Galaxy S21 FE skipping some markets

“It is known that Samsung Electronics is strongly considering a plan to replace the shortfall in Qualcomm Mobile AP with Samsung Exynos AP and release it in the global market,” says Maeil Business. What follows is another confirmation that the says Maeil Business. What follows is another confirmation that the Galaxy S21 FE is due out Q4 2021.





The most probable Exynos chipset that will make the rounds is likely the Exynos 2100, which hasn't been officially unveiled yet. Its successor is rumored to come with top-notch AMD-powered graphics co-processor on deck, but is most likely reserved for 2022's flagship crop.







Aside from the chipset situation, the Galaxy S21 FE is expected to come with Samsung's fastest charging solution to date, a 25W brick and its top-of-the-line 45W charger that was heretofore reserved only for phones from the Galaxy Note and Ultra lines. The phone is expected to sport a 120Hz 6.4-inches pinhole screen, either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. It will have a 4,500mAh battery. The price? Possibly between 700,000 won and 800,000 won (~$630 and $720).

