$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Samsung

Exynos-powered Galaxy S21 FE variant possible due to global chip shortage

Peter Kostadinov
By
Jul 01, 2021, 10:14 AM
0
Exynos version of Galaxy S21 FE rumored
The Galaxy S21 FE, which the rumor mill schedules for a late Q4 2021 release, might come with an Exynos chipset in select markets and reportedly won't use a Snapdragon chipset exclusively, as reported by South Korea's Maeil Business. After the Galaxy S20 FE dropped the Exynos version in favor of the Snapdragon one, it was expected that the S21 FE will continue this trend and exclusively use a Snapdragon chipset. This actually falls in line with Samsung's usual strategy for the different markets, but all for the wrong reasons.

The global chip shortage is the main reason for the change of heart. We expected the Snapdragon 888 to be the chipset of choice for all Galaxy S21 FE models, but leftover Exynos chipsets will have to save the day. On top of that, there are rumors that the chip shortage could lead to the Galaxy S21 FE skipping some markets.

“It is known that Samsung Electronics is strongly considering a plan to replace the shortfall in Qualcomm Mobile AP with Samsung Exynos AP and release it in the global market,” says Maeil Business. What follows is another confirmation that the Galaxy S21 FE is due out Q4 2021.

The most probable Exynos chipset that will make the rounds is likely the Exynos 2100, which hasn't been officially unveiled yet. Its successor is rumored to come with top-notch AMD-powered graphics co-processor on deck, but is most likely reserved for 2022's flagship crop.

Aside from the chipset situation, the Galaxy S21 FE is expected to come with Samsung's fastest charging solution to date, a 25W brick and its top-of-the-line 45W charger that was heretofore reserved only for phones from the Galaxy Note and Ultra lines. The phone is expected to sport a 120Hz 6.4-inches pinhole screen, either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. It will have a 4,500mAh battery. The price? Possibly between 700,000 won and 800,000 won (~$630 and $720).


Become an insider

Indulge yourself in the wonderful world of mobile technology with our weekly newsletter!

Related phones

Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE View Full specs
$335 eBay
  • Display 6.4 inches
  • Camera (Triple camera)
  • OS Android

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

This is by far the best Apple iPhone 12 mini 5G deal available right now
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
This is by far the best Apple iPhone 12 mini 5G deal available right now
Unprecedented: Apple uses Samsung’s Galaxy S21 to advertise Beats Studio Buds
by Martin Filipov,  4
Unprecedented: Apple uses Samsung’s Galaxy S21 to advertise Beats Studio Buds
Instagram is trying its best to keep up with TikTok
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Instagram is trying its best to keep up with TikTok
A whole bunch of Apple Watch Series 6 models with LTE are on sale at $100 off
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
A whole bunch of Apple Watch Series 6 models with LTE are on sale at $100 off
-$100
Google Assistant is secretly listening to you, it turns out
by Mariyan Slavov,  3
Google Assistant is secretly listening to you, it turns out
Score a OnePlus flagship for under $500!
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Score a OnePlus flagship for under $500!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless