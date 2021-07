Samsung sends warning to leakers; starts copyright striking press assets

Samsung isn't happy about recent press asset leaks

PhoneArena

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Last month, in response to recent leaks, Apple started sending legal letters to some Chinese tipsters and even designer Concept Creator . Now, Samsung has decided it’s time to take product leaks seriously too.Notable leaker Max Jambor has warned on Twitter that Samsung is starting to copyright strike leaked images and videos of unreleased products in an attempt to have them removed from the internet. For reference, in the last two weeks Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Buds 2, Watch 4, and Watch 4 Classic have all leaked in full.One video depicting recently leaked Galaxy Z Flip 3 renders has already been removed in response to a copyright claim from Samsung. Other leaked press images will disappear within the next few days, per Jambor Crucially, Samsung is currently targeting the original leak sources, presumably to stop similar things from happening again in the future. That means media outlets reporting on them are in the clear.Fellow leaker Evan Blass indirectly confirmed the rumors in a tweet hours later, suggesting that he would remove posts that contained Samsung material. His recent 360-degree GIFs of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Galaxy Buds 2 , and Galaxy Z Flip 3 have since been deleted.Even though we can’t go into much detail, things could escalate further.has been told by Jambor that Samsung is considering different approaches to prevent future press asset leaks. This could involve taking legal action against publications as the leaked renders are the intellectual property of the company.Only time will tell whether Samsung’s actions have the desired effect. But if successful, future Galaxy Unpacked events could become a lot more exciting because they could actually provide us with our first real look at devices. The last time that happened was in early 2019, when Samsung successfully stopped all Galaxy Fold leaks.