Samsung sends warning to leakers; starts copyright striking press assets
Samsung isn't happy about recent press asset leaks
Notable leaker Max Jambor has warned on Twitter that Samsung is starting to copyright strike leaked images and videos of unreleased products in an attempt to have them removed from the internet. For reference, in the last two weeks Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Buds 2, Watch 4, and Watch 4 Classic have all leaked in full.
Crucially, Samsung is currently targeting the original leak sources, presumably to stop similar things from happening again in the future. That means media outlets reporting on them are in the clear.
Even though we can’t go into much detail, things could escalate further. PhoneArena has been told by Jambor that Samsung is considering different approaches to prevent future press asset leaks. This could involve taking legal action against publications as the leaked renders are the intellectual property of the company.
Only time will tell whether Samsung’s actions have the desired effect. But if successful, future Galaxy Unpacked events could become a lot more exciting because they could actually provide us with our first real look at devices. The last time that happened was in early 2019, when Samsung successfully stopped all Galaxy Fold leaks.