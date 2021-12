This is the purple Samsung S21 FE leaked in the flesh

Yet another leaker with credible track record, Ricciolo , has managed to get their hands on a live image of the Galaxy S21 FE assembly. The body is seemingly of the purple Samsung S21 FE color model , and the SIM card slot at the bottom, as well as the charging port, the bottom mic and the speaker grill, are clearly visible.









The screen panel is also tacked on for a good measure with its Infinity-O design that has the selfie camera nestled in a punch hole in the middle of the top display part. As a reminder, here's the expected Samsung S21 FE specs and price list:









The rumored Galaxy S21 F E announcement at Samsung's CES expo keynote on January 4 is fast approaching, and the leaks have reached a flood level. After we learned the S21 FE release date , colors, and the S21 FE price , at least in Europe, it's time for the real Slim Shady to stand up.