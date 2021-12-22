Notification Center

Samsung

This is the purple Samsung S21 FE leaked in the flesh

Daniel Petrov
By
0
This is the purple Samsung S21 FE leaked in the flesh
The rumored Galaxy S21 FE announcement at Samsung's CES expo keynote on January 4 is fast approaching, and the leaks have reached a flood level. After we learned the S21 FE release date, colors, and the S21 FE price, at least in Europe, it's time for the real Slim Shady to stand up. 

Yet another leaker with credible track record, Ricciolo, has managed to get their hands on a live image of the Galaxy S21 FE assembly. The body is seemingly of the purple Samsung S21 FE color model, and the SIM card slot at the bottom, as well as the charging port, the bottom mic and the speaker grill, are clearly visible.


The screen panel is also tacked on for a good measure with its Infinity-O design that has the selfie camera nestled in a punch hole in the middle of the top display part. As a reminder, here's the expected Samsung S21 FE specs and price list:

Galaxy S21 FEGalaxy S20 FE
Display6.4" 120Hz Flat Dynamic 2x AMOLED display w/ 2340 x 1080 pixels and Gorilla Glass Victus cover6.5" 120Hz AMOLED display, 2400x1080 pixels
ProcessorSnapdragon 888 processorSnapdragon 865 processor
Chipset modemQualcomm X55 5G modemQualcomm X50 5G modem
RAM6GB/8GB RAM6GB/8GB RAM
Main camera 12MP12 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.8; Focal length: 26 mm; Sensor size: 1/1.76"; Pixel size: 1.8 μm 12 MP (OIS, PDAF)		12 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.8; Focal length: 26 mm; Sensor size: 1/1.76"; Pixel size: 1.8 μm
Telephoto camera 8MP8 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
Optical zoom: 3.0x; Aperture size: F2.4; Focal Length: 76 mm; Sensor size: 1/4.4"; Pixel size: 1 μm		8 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
Optical zoom: 3.0x; Aperture size: F2.4; Focal Length: 76 mm; Sensor size: 1/4.4"; Pixel size: 1 μm
Ultrawide lens camera 12 MPAperture size: F2.2; Focal Length: 13 mm; Sensor size: 1/3"; Pixel size: 1.12 μm 12 MP (Ultra-wide)Aperture size: F2.2; Focal Length: 13 mm; Sensor size: 1/3"; Pixel size: 1.12 μm 12 MP (Ultra-wide)
Storage128GB/256GB storage versions128GB/256GB storage versions
Price$699.99-$749.99 launch price (exp.)$699.99 launch price

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leaks (45 updates)

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs
  • Display 6.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11
