This is the purple Samsung S21 FE leaked in the flesh

This is the purple Samsung S21 FE leaked in the flesh0
Yet another leaker with credible track record, Ricciolo, has managed to get their hands on a live image of the Galaxy S21 FE assembly. The body is seemingly of the purple Samsung S21 FE color model, and the SIM card slot at the bottom, as well as the charging port, the bottom mic and the speaker grill, are clearly visible.
The screen panel is also tacked on for a good measure with its Infinity-O design that has the selfie camera nestled in a punch hole in the middle of the top display part. As a reminder, here's the expected Samsung S21 FE specs and price list:
|Galaxy S21 FE
|Galaxy S20 FE
|Display
|6.4" 120Hz Flat Dynamic 2x AMOLED display w/ 2340 x 1080 pixels and Gorilla Glass Victus cover
|6.5" 120Hz AMOLED display, 2400x1080 pixels
|Processor
|Snapdragon 888 processor
|Snapdragon 865 processor
|Chipset modem
|Qualcomm X55 5G modem
|Qualcomm X50 5G modem
|RAM
|6GB/8GB RAM
|6GB/8GB RAM
|Main camera 12MP
|12 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.8; Focal length: 26 mm; Sensor size: 1/1.76"; Pixel size: 1.8 μm 12 MP (OIS, PDAF)
|12 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.8; Focal length: 26 mm; Sensor size: 1/1.76"; Pixel size: 1.8 μm
|Telephoto camera 8MP
|8 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
Optical zoom: 3.0x; Aperture size: F2.4; Focal Length: 76 mm; Sensor size: 1/4.4"; Pixel size: 1 μm
|8 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
Optical zoom: 3.0x; Aperture size: F2.4; Focal Length: 76 mm; Sensor size: 1/4.4"; Pixel size: 1 μm
|Ultrawide lens camera 12 MP
|Aperture size: F2.2; Focal Length: 13 mm; Sensor size: 1/3"; Pixel size: 1.12 μm 12 MP (Ultra-wide)
|Aperture size: F2.2; Focal Length: 13 mm; Sensor size: 1/3"; Pixel size: 1.12 μm 12 MP (Ultra-wide)
|Storage
|128GB/256GB storage versions
|128GB/256GB storage versions
|Price
|$699.99-$749.99 launch price (exp.)
|$699.99 launch price
