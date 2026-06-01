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Samsung resorts to giant eyeballs to scare you into using Privacy Display

Do you sometimes feel like someone's watching you? Well, after this new Samsung commercial, you certainly will.

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Mariyan Slavov
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Yeah, not creepy at all! Thank you, Samsung! | Image by Samsung Brazil
Do you sometimes feel like someone's watching you? Well, after this new Samsung commercial, you certainly will.

The company has launched a creepy commercial in Brazil, and it basically consists of giant naked eyeballs following a guy around the city. Neat!

There's also a girl inside a coffee shop who is able to destroy the nightmare things by just enabling Privacy Display on her Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra smartphone. Honestly, it looks like something from a Stephen King novel. Take a look at the actual ad down below.

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Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Privacy Display and how to use it



We have a dedicated article about this cool new feature, and you should definitely check it out if you're rocking the Galaxy S26 Ultra or you're just curious about how this thing works.

In a nutshell, the Galaxy S26 Ultra has a black grid integrated into its display. When the Privacy Display feature is activated, part of the pixels in the display are turned off, and this grid rises to hide the rest from viewing them at a certain angle.

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It works rather well at low brightness and can be a bit sketchy when you've maxed out the brightness of your S26 Ultra screen, but there are workarounds.

You can set specific routines and make the Privacy Display feature activate in certain apps and turn the brightness down at the same time.

How often do you use Privacy Display?
3 Votes


The Galaxy S26 Ultra is a hit




The latest market data from Counterpoint research shows that the Galaxy S26 Ultra is outselling its predecessor. The S26 sales have grown 29% year-over-year, compared to the Galaxy S25 series.

The smartphone market is expected to shrink this year, so the initial growth could be key for Samsung this year.

We're not sure if we can attribute the bigger interest in Samsung's latest flagship series to the Privacy Display alone, but it surely generated a lot of attention and headlines.

Privacy Display — is it really a game-changer?



I personally don't think so, but it's a nice-to-have feature. You can turn almost every phone into a privacy device with a physical privacy screen protector, but those can't be turned off.

If you don't work with sensitive data on your phone, and, most importantly, you don't do it in public, then this feature won't set your world ablaze.

But for business-oriented individuals who operate with sensitive data on the go, Privacy Display could be a lifesaver, especially with a proper setup.

Not a bad time to get a Galaxy S26 Ultra



Creepy commercials aside, it's not a bad time to get Samsung's latest flagship. The company has shed $250 off the price of the model and will give you up to $720 if you trade in a decent device.

We're gearing up for the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 debuts this summer, but if you're not into foldables and want to secure a solid flagship that will serve you well in the next seven years, maybe take a look at the latest Galaxy S26 Ultra deals.

You can also check out our Galaxy S26 Ultra Q&A article for a deep dive into Samsung's best phone yet.
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Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
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