Samsung's latest update reportedly bricking older Galaxy devices

The most affected devices seem to be the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series, along with the Galaxy M51 and A90. Here is the list of devices so far that have been reported to be affected: The most affected devices seem to be the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series, along with the Galaxy M51 and A90. Here is the list of devices so far that have been reported to be affected:

S10 Lite

S10e

S10

S10+

S10 5G

Note10

Note10+

Note10+ 5G

Why is this happening and how to fix it The



For those unfamiliar, factory resetting a phone without being able to access the settings menu might seem complicated, but it's actually a fairly straightforward process. To do this, you need to press and hold both the power button and the volume up button simultaneously for about 7 seconds. Then, release the power button while keeping the volume up button pressed. This action will bring up the reboot menu, from where you can select the option to factory reset your device. However, if visuals are easier for you, here is a The root cause of this bootloop problem appears to be an update to the SmartThings Framework app. If you happen to own one of these older Galaxy models and have not yet updated your phone, it's strongly recommended to turn off automatic app updates in the Galaxy Store settings to avoid encountering this issue. Unfortunately, if your phone has already been impacted and is stuck in a bootloop, a factory reset seems to be the only way to regain functionality.For those unfamiliar, factory resetting a phone without being able to access the settings menu might seem complicated, but it's actually a fairly straightforward process. To do this, you need to press and hold both the power button and the volume up button simultaneously for about 7 seconds. Then, release the power button while keeping the volume up button pressed. This action will bring up the reboot menu, from where you can select the option to factory reset your device. However, if visuals are easier for you, here is a very helpful video that you can follow.





Always remember to backup

While having to reset your phone and lose all your data can be a frustrating experience, it's not the end of the world, especially if you've been diligently backing up your data. Older Samsung models offer the added advantage of SD card support, allowing you to store important files and photos externally, which can be a lifesaver in situations like this.



This news definitely makes me a bit wary of automatically installing updates in the future, even for trusted brands. It also serves as a reminder that even devices from well-established brands like Samsung can encounter unexpected software issues. It should be noted that Samsung has not yet acknowledged this issue.