Galaxy A56 update brings AI – and a bootloop bug. Oops.
A new software update adds Gemini to the power button... but for some unlucky users, it also breaks the whole phone.
A Galaxy A56 bug caused by (reportedly) the latest OS update throws the phone in a boot loop. There's a simple workaround though, that seems to fix it for the affected users.
A recent update to the Galaxy A56 brought some minor improvements to the software and the ability to launch Google's much-beloved AI chatbot Gemini with a long press of the power button. But, according to some unlucky users, the update didn't just bring improvements, but a rather annoying (and serious-sounding) bug.
Samsung is yet to acknowledge the problem; in the meantime, there's a workaround discovered by some users that seems to work for affected phones. The workaround is simple: power off the phone, remove the SIM card, and then start it up again. Once the OS boots, you can insert the SIM card back in.
This update's main feature is the quick and seamless launch of Gemini using the power button.
The Galaxy A56 was announced on March 1, 2025, alongside the Galaxy A36 and A26. The phones sport AI (the fad that's currently everywhere) under the banner "Awesome Intelligence", which brings some previously reserved to only flagship devices features to these mid-range phones.
The Galaxy A56 starts at $499.99 and is a direct competitor to another recently released mid-ranger, the Google Pixel 9a. From the Apple front, we have the iPhone 16e which competes with those two, even though it's a tad more expensive, which is justified by its more powerful flagship chipset.
The competitors are not without software struggles either. At launch, the Pixel 9a had a minor (but annoying) twitchy camera bug, while the iPhone 16e has been experiencing some bugs with Bluetooth audio connectivity.
Posts on the Samsung Community forum indicate that some Galaxy A56 users are suffering from bootloop issues following the latest update by Samsung. Apparently, they report the phone gets stuck in startup and never loads the OS.
This seems to not be a very widespread issue, but nevertheless, it's quite a big bug given the fact that it makes the phone unusable if you're unaware of the existing workaround. Probably Samsung will react soon to the issue and release a fix to address it. Despite that, it seems not all Galaxy A56 phones running the latest software are experiencing the problem.
Meanwhile, the mid-ranger siblings, the Galaxy A26 and Galaxy A36, which have also received the same update, have not seen this issue happen.
Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36. The A36 doesn't seem to suffer from the bug. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
