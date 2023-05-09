Samsung testing One UI 6.0 earlier than expected; update will include Android 14
Now that Pixel users have been beta testing Android 14 with Google expected to release the stable version of the operating system's next build in August, Samsung has reportedly started testing One UI 6.0, which will include Android 14, for the Galaxy S23 series. Sammy's current flagship phones should be the first to receive One UI 6.0 which moves tappable elements to the bottom of the display to make them easier to reach for those with small hands using a device sporting a large screen.
According to a tweet from self-proclaimed tech enthusiast @tarunvats33 (via SamMobile, 9to5Google), internal code number S918BXXU1BWE2 was spotted on Samsung's servers and is the test version of One UI 6.0 for the Galaxy S23 Ultra. SamMobile also discovered that One UI 6.0 is being tested for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (F936BXXU2DWE1) and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 (F721BXXU2DWD7).
Samsung has started these internal tests two months earlier than last year's One UI 5.0 testing which means that Android 14 might become available to certain Galaxy devices earlier than expected. And the information that we've already discussed leads us to the conclusion that the Galaxy S23 line, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be the first Samsung Galaxy phones to receive One UI 6.0 later this year. Last year, the Galaxy S22 series started to receive One UI 5.0 in October 2022 while the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 had the update in November of last year.
Samsung has started testing One UI 6.0 which will include Android 14, for the Galaxy S23 series, the Flip 4, and the Fold 4
With Android 14, Samsung and Google are working together to stop the practice that some phone manufacturers have of aggressively shutting down apps in the background in order to save battery life. This can lead break apps and also lead to a poor experience for users of these apps who inevitably blame the developers. Google has said that its goal with Android 14 is to "make it easier for developers to create apps that work consistently across different Android devices."
The Android developer adds that "Looking to solve these consistency challenges, we are announcing deeper partnerships with Android hardware manufacturers to help ensure APIs for background work are supported predictably and consistently across the ecosystem." Its first manufacturing partner will be Samsung and the latter stated, "To strengthen the Android platform, our collaboration with Google has resulted in a unified policy that we expect will create a more consistent and reliable user experience for Galaxy users."
Things that are NOT allowed: