Samsung testing One UI 6.0 earlier than expected; update will include Android 14



Now that Pixel users have been beta testing Android 14 with Google expected to release the stable version of the operating system's next build in August, Samsung has reportedly started testing One UI 6.0, which will include Android 14, for the Galaxy S23 series. Sammy's current flagship phones should be the first to receive One UI 6.0 which moves tappable elements to the bottom of the display to make them easier to reach for those with small hands using a device sporting a large screen.





According to a tweet from self-proclaimed tech enthusiast @tarunvats33 (via SamMobile 9to5Google ), internal code number S918BXXU1BWE2 was spotted on Samsung's servers and is the test version of One UI 6.0 for the Galaxy S23 Ultra. SamMobile also discovered that One UI 6.0 is being tested for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (F936BXXU2DWE1) and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 (F721BXXU2DWD7).





Samsung has started these internal tests two months earlier than last year's One UI 5.0 testing which means that Android 14 might become available to certain Galaxy devices earlier than expected. And the information that we've already discussed leads us to the conclusion that the Galaxy S23 line, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be the first Samsung Galaxy phones to receive One UI 6.0 later this year. Last year, the Galaxy S22 series started to receive One UI 5.0 in October 2022 while the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 had the update in November of last year.







