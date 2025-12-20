Google Assistant gets temporary stay of execution

Google delays the phase out of Google Assistant





Google posted a support page online titled, "Here’s an update on our work to upgrade mobile Assistant devices to Gemini." The brief announcement noted how Google had originally hoped to "upgrade the assistant experience to Gemini on most mobile devices by the end of 2025." The company admits that it has to adjust the timeline in order to make the transition from Google Assistant to Gemini seamless.



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One of the interesting differences between Apple and Google as tech manufacturers is that when Apple makes a change to a timeline, they often don't publicize it directly, relying on leaks to get the word out. Apple certainly won't ask for feedback from its customers. Google, as seen with its post, will alert Android users when there is a change in a timeline and the Alphabet subsidiary also asked for feedback from Android users.





On the announcement page, Google writes, "We’ll share more details on our plans in the coming months. Your feedback matters to us." Google leaves a link to a page where Gemini users can discuss their experiences with Gemini apps.

Google Assistant will stick around until sometime next year





Google says that it is moving into 2026 its work to upgrade Assistant users to Gemini. The company adds that more details about this transition will be shared in the coming months. Android won't be the only platform dependent on Gemini to perform assistant-type tasks. Last month, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that Apple will pay Google $1 billion annually for a custom 1.2 trillion parameter artificial intelligence model of Google's Gemini Large Language Model (LLM) to help power the AI capabilities of Apple's Siri assistant.



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If you're an iPhone user who has the Google Assistant app installed, you should know that the app will be no longer be available sometime next year. The good news is that there is a Gemini app for iOS that you can install right now by tapping on this link . The only thing it won't handle on iOS are system-related tasks such as setting alarms and timers, opening apps, sending texts and making phone calls.









Google Assistant, as we know it now, first became available as an exclusive app for the OG Pixel in October 2016, five years after Siri debuted on the iPhone 4s. Google Assistant out scored its rivals like Siri and Alexa on multiple tests . The latest one, from 2021, showed Google Assistant answering 76.57% of simple questions correctly compared to scores of 56.29% and 47.29% for Alexa and Siri respectively.

How to reduce the chance of receiving an incorrect, hallucinated answer from AI





On more complex questions. Google Assistant responded with the correct answer 70.18% of the time. Alexa was right on 55.05% of the queries, while Siri had the correct response on only 41.32% of the questions asked.





Which do you prefer to use as an assistant on Android? Google Assistant. 40.63% Gemini. 43.75% Neither. 3.13% I don't use assistants. 12.5% Vote 32 Votes





Gemini, like other AI chatbots, does have a tendency to hallucinate every now and then. This happens because AI models are trained to be "people-pleasing" and will often come up with a confident sounding response that just is not true when it doesn't know the real answer. You can reduce the chances of Gemini, or any AI chatbot, giving you an answer it came with up just to respond by requesting citations when you ask your query. Similarly, you can ask that your AI chatbot "think step-by-step" when you give it your question, or ask that "If you are unsure, please state that you do not know" when you speak or type your question.





If you want to change your digital assistant from Google Assistant on your Pixel to Gemini right now, go to Settings > Apps > Assistant > Digital Assistants from Google and tap the button for Gemini. You will still use the "Hey Google" hot word to activate Gemini.

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