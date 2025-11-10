Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

Samsung’s new plan to rival Apple isn’t a phone – it’s this

The company’s next big move could put a Samsung card in your wallet.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Apple Apps
A photo of a person paying their bill with a Galaxy phone.
Samsung’s next big move might not be a new Galaxy phone – but a credit card. The company is reportedly in advanced talks with Barclays to bring a Samsung-branded credit card to the US, using Visa’s global payment network.

Samsung wants a piece of the US financial pie


A new report (subscription required) suggests that Samsung is gearing up to expand its financial services business in the United States. Partnering with British bank Barclays would give both companies a solid way to push deeper into the US market – Samsung by building more loyalty within its ecosystem, and Barclays by increasing its lending reach.

The two are said to be aiming for a formal announcement by the end of the year, with Visa expected to handle the payment network.

If this plan takes off, the Samsung credit card won’t be a one-off. It’s reportedly set to be the centerpiece of a larger financial lineup, which could also include a high-yield savings account, a digital prepaid account, and even a buy-now, pay-later option.

Samsung takes on Apple – but this time, it’s about money



Let’s be honest – this is Samsung directly going after Apple’s playbook in the US. Apple already has a head start in the country with the Apple Card and Apple Pay, while Samsung’s own financial tools haven’t gained the same traction.

With its own credit card, Samsung hopes to tighten its ecosystem through Samsung Wallet. The card could bring cashback rewards that go straight into users’ Samsung accounts, letting them easily spend those funds on future purchases. That setup could help keep users inside Samsung’s world – whether they’re buying a new Galaxy phone, a TV, or even a smart fridge.

This strategy mirrors what Apple did back in 2019 with the launch of the Apple Card, built with Goldman Sachs and Mastercard. That card introduced cashback perks and interest-free financing for Apple products – and it worked, helping Apple grow its financial presence quickly.

Would you get a Samsung credit card if it came with exclusive Galaxy perks?

Vote View Result

Expanding the Samsung ecosystem


Samsung and Apple have always been rivals in the smartphone space, but with hardware progress slowing, the real competition is shifting toward ecosystem services. Financial products like this credit card could help Samsung strengthen its relationship with US customers and make Samsung Wallet more relevant.

If all goes according to plan, Samsung could make a major move into personal finance – and it’s clear that this time, the battle with Apple is moving from your pocket to your wallet.

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US!

Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15
Pre-order now
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 8

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community

Recommended For You

Popular stories

Rumored Verizon decision will let down both customers and employees
Rumored Verizon decision will let down both customers and employees
Samsung Galaxy S26 is almost here: 60W fast charging and 5 other upgrades you should be looking forward to
Samsung Galaxy S26 is almost here: 60W fast charging and 5 other upgrades you should be looking forward to
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
OnePlus is refreshingly on schedule with an enormous update you’ll fall in love with
OnePlus is refreshingly on schedule with an enormous update you’ll fall in love with
Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)
Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)
SpaceX buys more spectrum from EchoStar as speculation mounts about Musk disrupting wireless
SpaceX buys more spectrum from EchoStar as speculation mounts about Musk disrupting wireless

Latest News

Samsung is already selling the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a Black Friday-grade discount
Samsung is already selling the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a Black Friday-grade discount
Budget delight Galaxy Tab A9+ drops below the $160 mark on Amazon
Budget delight Galaxy Tab A9+ drops below the $160 mark on Amazon
China forces Apple to pull certain dating apps from the App Store
China forces Apple to pull certain dating apps from the App Store
Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) becomes a budget shopper’s dream at only $179.99
Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) becomes a budget shopper’s dream at only $179.99
Fitbit’s long-awaited redesign is here, but it’s not for everyone just yet
Fitbit’s long-awaited redesign is here, but it’s not for everyone just yet
Amazon Black Friday 2025 dates are official — prepare for 12 days of epic deals
Amazon Black Friday 2025 dates are official — prepare for 12 days of epic deals
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless