Samsung’s new plan to rival Apple isn’t a phone – it’s this
The company’s next big move could put a Samsung card in your wallet.
Samsung’s next big move might not be a new Galaxy phone – but a credit card. The company is reportedly in advanced talks with Barclays to bring a Samsung-branded credit card to the US, using Visa’s global payment network.
A new report (subscription required) suggests that Samsung is gearing up to expand its financial services business in the United States. Partnering with British bank Barclays would give both companies a solid way to push deeper into the US market – Samsung by building more loyalty within its ecosystem, and Barclays by increasing its lending reach.
If this plan takes off, the Samsung credit card won’t be a one-off. It’s reportedly set to be the centerpiece of a larger financial lineup, which could also include a high-yield savings account, a digital prepaid account, and even a buy-now, pay-later option.
Let’s be honest – this is Samsung directly going after Apple’s playbook in the US. Apple already has a head start in the country with the Apple Card and Apple Pay, while Samsung’s own financial tools haven’t gained the same traction.
This strategy mirrors what Apple did back in 2019 with the launch of the Apple Card, built with Goldman Sachs and Mastercard. That card introduced cashback perks and interest-free financing for Apple products – and it worked, helping Apple grow its financial presence quickly.
Samsung and Apple have always been rivals in the smartphone space, but with hardware progress slowing, the real competition is shifting toward ecosystem services. Financial products like this credit card could help Samsung strengthen its relationship with US customers and make Samsung Wallet more relevant.
If all goes according to plan, Samsung could make a major move into personal finance – and it’s clear that this time, the battle with Apple is moving from your pocket to your wallet.
Samsung wants a piece of the US financial pie
The two are said to be aiming for a formal announcement by the end of the year, with Visa expected to handle the payment network.
Samsung takes on Apple – but this time, it’s about money
Apple already offers an Apple card in the US. | Image by Apple
With its own credit card, Samsung hopes to tighten its ecosystem through Samsung Wallet. The card could bring cashback rewards that go straight into users’ Samsung accounts, letting them easily spend those funds on future purchases. That setup could help keep users inside Samsung’s world – whether they’re buying a new Galaxy phone, a TV, or even a smart fridge.
Expanding the Samsung ecosystem
