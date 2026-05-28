Apple has a treat for you, but only if you play ball on June 3
Got an Apple Watch?
Apple Watches are so popular, I bet you've got one. | Image by PhoneArena
Apple has several small but charming prizes in store for you. In order to unlock and win them, you'll have to break a sweat, quite literally so.
Got an Apple Watch? Good. Ever heard of the Global Running Day initiative? No? OK, put on a pair of sneakers and I'll tell you all about it while we jog.
The Global Running Day celebration is held annually (and in numerous countries on Earth) on the first Wednesday of June. This time, it happens to be June 3.
The Cupertino giant wants Apple Watch owners to record a run of at least 5K (3.1 mi). Once you accomplish that, you'll unlock "a dedicated Fitness app award". You'll also get a chance to win some cool animated stickers for Messages.
These stickers are all centered around running and one of those represents a person in a dinosaur that's jogging. Amusing stuff.
Apple Watch users can run the 5K while logged into Apple's Workout app. But if you happen to use some third-party software like Strava, your record should be valid as well as long as the other app writes the workout data to the Health app.
There's no limitations as to when you're required to run the 5K. It may be in the morning, or in the evening: it doesn't matter, just do it, as the saying goes.
Apple hasn't teased any Easter eggs in this challenge, so don't push the envelope. I mean, if you like running three times the distance – be my guest. If you're an inexperienced runner who has been around long enough to have actually seen Sylvester Stallone-looking teachers scribble with chalk on an actual blackboard in the schoolroom, it's best to take it easy.
What's more, in many parts of the world, June 3 happens to be in the summer. Do hydrate and remember: no animated sticker is worth it if you end up dehydrated and feeling sick.
It's best to take your Apple Watch for a warm-up in the days until June 3.
Got an Apple Watch? Good. Ever heard of the Global Running Day initiative? No? OK, put on a pair of sneakers and I'll tell you all about it while we jog.
Mark the date on your calendar, though: June 3, 2026. That's when you'll have a chance to win those Apple prizes I mentioned earlier.
Let's run
Smartwatches are all the rage these days. | Image by PhoneArena
The Global Running Day celebration is held annually (and in numerous countries on Earth) on the first Wednesday of June. This time, it happens to be June 3.
The Cupertino giant wants Apple Watch owners to record a run of at least 5K (3.1 mi). Once you accomplish that, you'll unlock "a dedicated Fitness app award". You'll also get a chance to win some cool animated stickers for Messages.
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Image by Apple
These stickers are all centered around running and one of those represents a person in a dinosaur that's jogging. Amusing stuff.
How to claim my prize?
Apple Watch users can run the 5K while logged into Apple's Workout app. But if you happen to use some third-party software like Strava, your record should be valid as well as long as the other app writes the workout data to the Health app.
There's no limitations as to when you're required to run the 5K. It may be in the morning, or in the evening: it doesn't matter, just do it, as the saying goes.
How often do you record your workouts with the Apple Watch?
Just don't overdo it
Apple hasn't teased any Easter eggs in this challenge, so don't push the envelope. I mean, if you like running three times the distance – be my guest. If you're an inexperienced runner who has been around long enough to have actually seen Sylvester Stallone-looking teachers scribble with chalk on an actual blackboard in the schoolroom, it's best to take it easy.
5K is by no means a short distance, so if you're out of shape, it's best to leave it at that.
What's more, in many parts of the world, June 3 happens to be in the summer. Do hydrate and remember: no animated sticker is worth it if you end up dehydrated and feeling sick.
It's best to take your Apple Watch for a warm-up in the days until June 3.
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