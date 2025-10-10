iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Samsung may make switching from an iPhone even easier with this new feature

You may soon be able to move your eSIM to Galaxy phones much more easily.

Samsung iPhone One UI
Switching phones has been a straightforward process for a while now, but moving your eSIM between Android and iPhone still requires contacting your carrier. Samsung is apparently working on a way to make that process easier with a new feature that was spotted in One UI 8.5.

Samsung may make moving an eSIM from an iPhone to a Galaxy much easier


While digging in a leaked One UI 8.5 build, Android Authority found code suggesting that Samsung is developing an option to transfer an eSIM from an iPhone to a Galaxy device. The new tool also popped up in a screenshot that reveals a new onboarding workflow on One UI 8.5.



When setting up a new device with One UI 8, users get only the option to transfer an eSIM from “another phone.” The same menu on One UI 8.5 has the same option split into two buttons for transfers from Android devices or iPhones. 

Coming soon to a Galaxy near you



Samsung may have a beta program for One UI 8.5, which is rumored to start next month. It is unclear whether the company will make the eSIM transfer feature available during the beta or if it will make it part of the final release. That stable version is expected to premiere with the Galaxy S26 early next year.

Google already offers a similar feature for moving eSIM from iOS to Pixel phones. In the US, the feature only supports the three major carriers: Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. Samsung hasn’t shared any official information about the feature or One UI 8.5, but it’s likely to follow Google’s lead and provide the same support.

That took a while


Ever since eSIM was introduced, it has promised it would make managing your plan easier, but that’s not the case. As annoying as moving a physical SIM could be, it doesn’t require calling your carrier. I’m glad that Samsung and Google are working on making eSIM better, and I hope more carriers and devices join them.

