Samsung has not one but two Galaxy Z Fold models in the pipeline for 2026
In addition to a predictable Galaxy Z Fold 8 with a "conventional" design, Samsung is reportedly preparing a wider book-style foldable for a 2026 release as well.
Emboldened by the unexpectedly strong early sales of this year's Galaxy Z Fold 7 and undoubtedly unsettled by the prospect of a first-of-a-kind iPhone Fold that could revolutionize the mobile industry as we know it next year, Samsung is reportedly planning to revise and expand its foldable product portfolio in a... pretty surprising way soon.
Could a Galaxy "Wide Fold" keep the highly anticipated foldable iPhone at bay?
To be perfectly clear right off the bat, that odd-sounding name is far from etched in stone. Not even the existence of a second 2026 book-style Samsung foldable is confirmed just yet, although a generally very trustworthy Korean media publication claims in a new report (translated here) that the details of the company's launch strategy in this market segment for next year will be "finalized by the end of this month or early next month."
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold could inspire Samsung's second 2026 book-style foldable. | Image Credit -- Google
For the time being, we can say that Samsung is expected but not guaranteed to unveil an all-new type of foldable device alongside a more "conventional" Galaxy Z Fold 8 in the summer of 2026. This "wide-type" Fold could combine two 18:9 screens for an... exotic 18:18 (or 1:1) aspect ratio when unfolded.
In case you're wondering, the Z Fold 7's primary 8-inch display sports a resolution of 2184 x 1968 pixels for an aspect ratio of roughly 10:9 (or 20:18). Even though it's way too early to know for sure, the iPhone Fold is tipped to opt for a classic iPad-like 4:3 (or 25:15) aspect ratio as far as its main screen is concerned, but instead of going in a similar direction to try to steal its arch-rival's thunder, Samsung is apparently looking to take a page from Google's playbook.
Yes, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold comes with a 1:1 aspect ratio as far as its 8-inch foldable panel is concerned, so in a way, it sounds like Samsung and Google are about to form an alliance to try to fend off the Apple threat, which many analysts think will be impossible.
Wait a minute, what about the Flip FE... or Fold FE?
It's not entirely clear if this is an error on the part of ET News or not, but the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is completely ignored in today's report. Samsung's Galaxy Z lineup is described as being currently composed of "one Flip and one Fold" model, which might be a subtle way of letting us know that the company has no plans to release a sequel to the budget-friendly (but not budget-friendly enough) Z Flip 7 Fan Edition next year.
The Z Flip 7 FE seems unlikely to receive a direct sequel next year. | Image Credit -- Samsung
Unfortunately, Samsung's intention to expand its foldable lineup with a "wide-type" new book-style model probably means the long-rumored Galaxy Z Fold Fan Edition is not happening either in 2026.
Unless, of course, this 18:18 aspect ratio-sporting device happens to be more affordable than the Galaxy Z Fold 8 with humbler specifications and perhaps a lower-quality design, which seems... unlikely. Not impossible, but definitely improbable.
How excited should you be?
Well, if you've used or tested the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and wished that 8-inch screen was shorter and wider... for some reason, you'll probably be delighted to hear that Samsung is apparently thinking of you and your specific needs and preferences.
The Z Fold 7 is already pretty wide, but Samsung is apparently planning to go even wider. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
More importantly, it's nice to know that the world's second-largest foldable handset vendor is focused on improving the diversity of its designs and products in the niche market segment... that's expected by many to go mainstream with Apple's introduction of the first-gen iPhone Fold.
If you ask me, there are other ways to do that and offer variety and choice that real-life users actually crave and want, but who knows, maybe Samsung will distinguish the "Galaxy Wide Fold" from the Galaxy Z Fold 8 in other aspects than just aspect ratio, so let's not be too negative until we find out more about this currently very mysterious product.
