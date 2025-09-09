Could a Galaxy "Wide Fold" keep the highly anticipated foldable iPhone at bay?





To be perfectly clear right off the bat, that odd-sounding name is far from etched in stone. Not even the existence of a second 2026 book-style Samsung foldable is confirmed just yet, although a generally very trustworthy Korean media publication claims in a new report translated here ) that the details of the company's launch strategy in this market segment for next year will be "finalized by the end of this month or early next month."









For the time being, we can say that Samsung is expected but not guaranteed to unveil an all-new type of foldable device alongside a more "conventional" Galaxy Z Fold 8 in the summer of 2026. This "wide-type" Fold could combine two 18:9 screens for an... exotic 18:18 (or 1:1) aspect ratio when unfolded.





Z Fold 7 iPhone Fold In case you're wondering, the's primary 8-inch display sports a resolution of 2184 x 1968 pixels for an aspect ratio of roughly 10:9 (or 20:18). Even though it's way too early to know for sure, theis tipped to opt for a classic iPad-like 4:3 (or 25:15) aspect ratio as far as its main screen is concerned, but instead of going in a similar direction to try to steal its arch-rival's thunder, Samsung is apparently looking to take a page from Google's playbook.

Which of Samsung's rumored 2026 foldables are you most excited about? The "normal" Galaxy Z Fold 8 The first-of-a-kind "Galaxy Wide Fold" The Galaxy Z Flip 8 I'm holding out hope for a Z Flip 8 FE/Z Fold 8 FE The "normal" Galaxy Z Fold 8 25% The first-of-a-kind "Galaxy Wide Fold" 62.5% The Galaxy Z Flip 8 0% I'm holding out hope for a Z Flip 8 FE/Z Fold 8 FE 12.5%





Wait a minute, what about the Flip FE... or Fold FE?





is completely ignored in today's report. Samsung's Galaxy Z lineup is described as being currently composed of "one Flip and one Fold" model, which might be a subtle way of letting us know that the company has no plans to release a sequel to the budget-friendly (but not budget-friendly enough) Z Flip 7 Fan Edition next year. It's not entirely clear if this is an error on the part of ET News or not, but the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is completely ignored in today's report. Samsung's Galaxy Z lineup is described as being currently composed of "one Flip and one Fold" model, which might be a subtle way of letting us know that the company has no plans to release a sequel to the budget-friendly (but not budget-friendly enough)Fan Edition next year.









Unfortunately, Samsung's intention to expand its foldable lineup with a "wide-type" new book-style model probably means the long-rumored Galaxy Z Fold Fan Edition is not happening either in 2026.





Galaxy Z Fold 8 Unless, of course, this 18:18 aspect ratio-sporting device happens to be more affordable than thewith humbler specifications and perhaps a lower-quality design, which seems... unlikely. Not impossible, but definitely improbable.

How excited should you be?





Well, if you've used or tested the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and wished that 8-inch screen was shorter and wider... for some reason, you'll probably be delighted to hear that Samsung is apparently thinking of you and your specific needs and preferences.









iPhone Fold . More importantly, it's nice to know that the world's second-largest foldable handset vendor is focused on improving the diversity of its designs and products in the niche market segment... that's expected by many to go mainstream with Apple's introduction of the first-gen



If you ask me, there are other ways to do that and offer variety and choice that real-life users actually crave and want, but who knows, maybe Samsung will distinguish the "Galaxy Wide Fold" from the Galaxy Z Fold 8 in other aspects than just aspect ratio, so let's not be too negative until we find out more about this currently very mysterious product.







