Samsung just called out Chinese smartwatch brands — and you'll want to hear how it plans to beat them
Samsung has big plans for its next smartwatches, and it's not afraid to say how it's doing things differently from its rivals.
During a recent press conference, Samsung highlighted how its approach to smartwatches differed from its China-based competitors. The company's current premium smartwatches - the Galaxy Watch Series 8 - just got announced not too long ago, but apparently, the South Korea-based giant is already working on the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch 10.
When asked about competition from China-based brands, Choi Jong-min (the executive director of Health Hardware Development Group, part of the Samsung Mobile Experience (MX) division) said that Chinese brands are focused on increasing market share, while Samsung is prioritizing longevity.
Choi, however, highlighted that this approach meant poorer performance, even though it did save battery and offer longer battery life on these devices.
Also, he highlighted the Watch 8's Vascular Load, which helps you determine the quality of your sleep more precisely than just counting how many hours you've slept. Vascular Load is measured with a sophisticated biosensor.
I personally think that Samsung's approach makes a lot of sense. I'd rather have a smartwatch that gives me accurate health info and keeps working well over time than one that just lasts a bit longer on a charge.
Battery life is important, sure, but not if it means losing useful features. The fact that Samsung spent five years researching things like carotenoid levels shows it's serious about it. If the Galaxy Watch 9 and 10 build on this, I'm definitely curious to see what's coming.
Recently, Samsung spoke to Korean media, and it highlighted its focus on the user experience on Galaxy Watch devices.
According to Choi, Chinese smartwatch makers are looking to attract new buyers, while Samsung is focusing on better performance for the duration of the smartwatch's life.
The response came to a question about the progress that some Chinese brands have made in power-efficient systems. Potentially referring to the Huawei Watch 5 or others, Choi said that these devices use low-power chips to ensure longer battery life, which can last from seven to ten days on a single charge.
Samsung highlighted its Vascular Load feature as another way it focuses on your health. | Image Credit - Samsung
Meanwhile, the exec said that Samsung's focus is on improving the accuracy of the health features. For one, the Galaxy Watch 8 comes with a new feature called Antioxidant Index, which detects the amount of carotenoids to help you maintain a better diet. Carotenoids are a class of organic compounds that exist in fruits, veggies, and eggs.
In the meantime, Choi noted that it took more than five years of research for the carotenoid measurement. He says the company is also reviewing features for the Watch 9 and Watch 10.
