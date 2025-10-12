iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Thanks to AI and memory chips, Samsung is worth more than ever

Samsung's stock hits an all-time record high in Seoul.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung
PhoneArena's Vic holds up the backside of the Galaxy S25.
Samsung shares hit an all-time record high on Friday after rising 6.1% to 94,400 won ($66). Samsung is the largest company in South Korea and is valued at approximately 620 trillion KRW or $433.7 billion USD. The stock is up 77% this year. Some believe that the company will be able to challenge countrymate SK Hynix and supply high-bandwidth memory to Nvidia and other companies for components related to AI.

Samsung to benefit from upcoming Supercycle in memory chips


NH Investment & Securities Co. equity trader Shawn Oh said, "Samsung’s discount is resolving when it comes to supplying Nvidia with high-bandwidth memory and ongoing large-scale investments in AI. It is said that Nvidia and Samsung are in the final stages of negotiating supply volumes, prices, and schedules." Samsung is also set to benefit from an expected Supercycle in the market for memory chips including DRAM and NAND chips. Shortages of such components are supposed to lead to higher prices.

Chart of Samsung&amp;#039;s stock price showing the new all-time record high.
Samsung's shares hit an all-time record high. | Image credit-Bloomberg

Investment house Morgan Stanley raised its target on Samsung by 14% to 111,000 won ($77.65 USD). Samsung would have to move 17.7% higher from its current price to hit Morgan Stanley's higher target price. Analysts at the firm hiked their target due to an expected fourth quarter rise in memory chip prices. Demand for these chips is also supposed to continue into 2026 leaving Morgan Stanley analysts to call for a much higher upside for the stock from here.

Will Samsung's shares continue to move higher?

Vote View Result

South Korea has been one of the best performing regions for stock market performance this year. Last month, Samsung's shares experienced its best September since 2020. The shares of Sammy's rival SK Hynix are up 146% in 2025 and the benchmark Kospi index is up 50%.

One U.S. based analyst calls this Samsung's AI moment


Haris Khurshid, chief investment officer at Chicago-based Karobaar Capital LP, said, "Samsung’s finally having its AI moment. What’s interesting is this rally isn’t just about chips, it’s about belief because investors have decided Samsung’s not missing this wave like it did early on and now seems like everyone’s racing to reprice the gap."

Other analysts weighed in on Friday's market action with some attributing the rally at the end of last week to reports that Samsung had taken actions to renew its partnerships with Qualcomm and Intel. There has been speculation that Samsung Foundry has been improving the yield on its 2nm process node. This improvement has reportedly impressed Qualcomm so much that the San Diego-based fabless chip designer will allow a special "for Galaxy" version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 application processor to be built by Samsung Foundry.

AI is the big buzz word in tech at the moment, and it could stay that way for some time. The most valuable stock among all U.S. publicly traded companies is now Nvdia with a valuation of $4.5 trillion. Apple's shares were the most valuable for many years and the tech giant was the first to have a valuation of one trillion, two trillion, and three trillion. Nvida was the first to hit $4 trillion.

Samsung's shares run into profit taking on Monday in Seoul


Samsung's shares have run into some profit taking on Monday morning in South Korea as the shares are down 2,800 won ($1.96 USD) or 2.97% to 91,600 ($64.15 USD). What is interesting is that the last time Samsung's shares hit an all-time record high in 2021, the shares were driven higher by retail investors who pushed the stock higher during the pandemic thanks to their constant buying. This time around, Samsung's shares hitting an all-time record high was the result of steady purchases of the stock by foreign investors, possibly funds jumping on the momentum of AI stocks including Nvidia.

Recommended Stories

Alphabet, parent of Google, is considered an AI stock and made its all-time high last month at $256.70. Google's Gemini AI is considered one of the top AI models and the performance of Alphabet's shares reflect this. Samsung has too things going for it right now. Its involvement in working with companies like Nvidia for the latter's AI accelerators, and its memory chip business which analysts say is ready to embark on a Supercycle.

Thanks to AI and memory chips, Samsung is worth more than ever
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Will the Galaxy S26 have Snapdragon or Exynos? I think it’s time we stopped caring

by Abdullah Asim • 2

Apple, other tech firms avoid major serious non-tariff issue with China

by Alan Friedman • 1

Is Galaxy S26 copying the iPhone 17?

by Abdullah Asim • 8
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Motorola's cheapest 2025 smartphone becomes even harder to resist at a new record low price
Motorola's cheapest 2025 smartphone becomes even harder to resist at a new record low price
AT&T wants you to go all in and offers free iPhone upgrades for three years if you make the bet
AT&T wants you to go all in and offers free iPhone upgrades for three years if you make the bet
Verizon just pulled a broadband move that’ll have T-Mobile and AT&T watching closely
Verizon just pulled a broadband move that’ll have T-Mobile and AT&T watching closely
Oneplus is rolling out its Android 16 update ahead of schedule, but there’s a catch
Oneplus is rolling out its Android 16 update ahead of schedule, but there’s a catch
OnePlus 15: four awesome upgrades, and two disappointing downgrades to look out for
OnePlus 15: four awesome upgrades, and two disappointing downgrades to look out for
Price will be the least of the iPhone Fold’s problems, but it’ll still sell like hotcakes
Price will be the least of the iPhone Fold’s problems, but it’ll still sell like hotcakes

Latest News

Google spills the secrets of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's gearless hinge
Google spills the secrets of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's gearless hinge
Instagram and Facebook just taught your favorite influencers to speak four languages overnight
Instagram and Facebook just taught your favorite influencers to speak four languages overnight
You have 24 hours (or less) to get the stunning Motorola Edge (2025) mid-ranger at $150 off
You have 24 hours (or less) to get the stunning Motorola Edge (2025) mid-ranger at $150 off
If you woke up to SOS mode on your Verizon phone, you weren't alone [UPDATED]
If you woke up to SOS mode on your Verizon phone, you weren't alone [UPDATED]
Google tests a very welcome change to the Android version of Google Maps
Google tests a very welcome change to the Android version of Google Maps
AT&T smokes T-Mobile in download speed after 5G SA deployment
AT&T smokes T-Mobile in download speed after 5G SA deployment
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless