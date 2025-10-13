iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Samsung hasn’t left Bixby behind, and may give it an One UI 8.5 overhaul 

Bixby is getting at least a visual refresh on One UI 8.5.

Samsung Apps One UI
Samsung has been focusing on AI features and third-party voice assistants such as Google Gemini, but the company hasn’t completely forgotten its own Bixby. Even after switching to Gemini as the default option for voice interactions on new Galaxy devices, Samsung continues to update Bixby, and One UI 8.5 may bring more improvements.

Bixby may get visual updates with One UI 8.5


Bixby may be part of the various visual changes to One UI 8.5 and get its own redesign. Images from a leaked internal build of the software update reveal a new pop-up bar for Samsung’s voice assistant. The images include the overlay in both light and dark mode.



The aesthetic of the leaked pop-up aligns with earlier leaks of the potential redesign of One UI 8.5. It is also similar to the Gemini overlay, though it uses different accent colors.

Is Bixby going to be better?



We know very little about Samsung’s plans for Bixby on One UI 8.5. Earlier leaks included hints about a deeper integration of the assistant into Modes and Routines, but no other features have been leaked so far. Samsung will likely upgrade Bixby and focus on its integration into the system settings of Galaxy devices, but we’ll need to wait for the stable One UI 8.5 release to see how that works.

One of the weakest points of Bixby has always been its overall performance. Google Assistant was always faster, more accurate, and could complete more tasks than Samsung’s assistant. Now, the difference is even more notable as we’ve jumped to AI-powered voice assistants. That’s probably why Gemini is now the default on new Galaxy devices, and not Bixby.

Are you using Bixby?

Apple is also finding it difficult to build a voice assistant with Siri still waiting for its big overhaul with Apple Intelligence. Apple was supposed to release the so-called smart Siri on the iPhone 16, but internal issues made the company delay the release. Expectations are that the upgraded Siri may come in March next year, about six months after the launch of the iPhone 17 series.

The more the merrier


I struggle to see why anyone would use Bixby when Gemini is so deeply integrated into modern Galaxy phones, but I’m happy Samsung is not abandoning it. More competition is always welcome, and if you’d prefer to stay away from AI but still want to use voice commands on your Galaxy phone, Bixby is the way to go.

by Ilia Temelkov

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless