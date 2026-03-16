Samsung may stop selling its most ambitious phone just months after launch even though buyers want it badly

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No, it's not because of the low demand





Galaxy Z TriFold

Galaxy Z TriFold

Galaxy Z TriFold in South Korea from March 17. It's not as if there wasn't demand for this product. Reports indicate that it sells out within minutes of becoming available on the Samsung website. You can imagine the crazy demand for this phone from the fact that interested buyers were purchasing it from used-product websites by paying almost three times its actual price.



Now, a new report claims that Samsung will no longer sell thein South Korea from March 17. It's not as if there wasn't demand for this product. Reports indicate that it sells out within minutes of becoming available on the Samsung website. You can imagine the crazy demand for this phone from the fact that interested buyers were purchasing it from used-product websites by paying almost three times its actual price.

If demand has never been the issue, why has Samsung decided to stop selling it? There are basically two reasons behind this. An industry insider reportedly stated that this product wasn't designed to generate revenue. Instead, it was made to "showcase technological prowess."





The second reason is the high production cost of the TriFold. Due to the increased prices of key components like DRAM, chipsets, and NAND flash, Samsung would not make any significant profit on this phone, even if it continues to sell.





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It could become unavailable in other countries too



It isn't that Samsung is wrapping up only the domestic sale of the TriFold. The report mentions that sales in other countries, including the United States, could also wind down in the coming weeks. Sales will reportedly cease in those markets once current inventory runs out.



Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy It isn't that Samsung is wrapping up only the domestic sale of the TriFold. The report mentions that sales in other countries, including the United States, could also wind down in the coming weeks. Sales will reportedly cease in those markets once current inventory runs out.