Galaxy Z TriFold could cure America's iPhone addiction

Customers lined up outside a mall in America 15 minutes before opening to buy the Galaxy Z TriFold.

By
Samsung Galaxy Z Series
Galaxy Z TriFold | Image by PhoneArena
Customers don't line up outside Samsung stores, or any Android manufacturer's storefront, for that matter, on launch day. On iPhone release days, however, those queues are a tradition. Apple maintains a firm grip on US customers, capturing 69% of the market in Q4 2025 according to Counterpoint. While the Galaxy S26 might struggle to break that spell, the Galaxy Z TriFold seems up for the task.

Worth the wait


It's expensive. It's fragile. It's limited in supply. Yet, it's gone again.

Despite a $2,900 price tag and the lack of a trade-in option, the Galaxy Z TriFold sold out within ten minutes of its February 20 restock. That's despite the fact that concerns have been raised regarding its durability.

The momentum isn't just online. According to Wave7 Research's January 2026 smartphone report, 15 customers lined up outside the Samsung Experience store at Los Cerritos Mall in California before it opened to get their hands on the Galaxy Z TriFold. That's approximately 15 more people than have queued for a Samsung launch in recent memory, but don't quote me on that.

What does this signify?


The apparent popularity of the Galaxy Z TriFold doesn't necessarily mean there is broad demand for it. It's a nascent category, and Samsung will only produce a few units, which explains why restocks get snapped up fast.

We read the Galaxy Z TriFold launch line to be an indication of solid interest among techies and Samsung fans, not that the TriFold will be broadly adopted. I suspect that it will have a niche among techies and enterprise users.
Jeff Moore, Principal of Wave7 Research, February 2026

Jeff Moore, Principal of Wave7 Research, says it has caught the attention of techies and Samsung fans, but expects it to remain a niche product.

What would make you switch from an iPhone to the Z TriFold?
The bigger picture


While a $2,900 phone with questionable durability isn't everyone's cup of tea, the Galaxy Z TriFold appears to have made a mark on American customers. Samsung has been making foldable phones for seven years, but the TriFold is the first to get people camping outside a store. If Samsung wants to break Apple's monopoly in the US, scaling TriFold production should be at the top of its agenda.

Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless