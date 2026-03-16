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MacBook Neo offers something that no other Apple computer has offered in the past 14 years

In a word, the new Apple star is big on repairability.

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Several MacBooks in various colors.
The Neo offers some funky colors. | Image by Apple
Okay, here's another reason to like Apple's new MacBook Neo besides the $599 starting price (or $499 if you're a student).

It's not a hellish-to-repair device, unlike previous MacBooks, as it turns out. In fact, the iFixit team announces that the new MacBook Neo is the most repairable MacBook in 14 years!

The big picture




"We didn't need to open the machine to guess that RAM and storage would be soldered. But of course we opened it anyway", the new iFixit article cheekily points out.

The Macbook Neo offers a "flat disassembly tree" teardown process, which means the whole operation is more linear and straightforward. Once the underside screws are removed, the Neo's lower case can be unclipped by hand. This is great, since no opening picks or suction handles are needed.

It gets even better onwards: the battery connector is "front and center", which is an "unusually sensible" layout for MacBooks. Not just the battery itself is easy to get, but also the speakers, the UBS-C ports and even the trackpad, too.

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Parts pairing problems?


Another major improvement is the absence of parts pairing restrictions when original Apple components are used.

In the past, many devices relied on software locks that tied individual parts to a specific unit, meaning replacements could trigger warnings or disable certain features.

With the MacBook Neo, testing showed that Apple's Repair Assistant accepted replacement components such as displays and batteries without hiccups. Even swapping Touch ID modules between two units worked properly after calibration.

While third-party parts have not yet been tested and Activation Lock can still create issues for refurbishers, the removal of these software barriers for official parts is a win for you and me.

It's not 10 out of 10, but…


Of course, the MacBook Neo is not a "highly repairable" device, as its score is 6/10. But that's an improvement, given that other Apple computers are more of a nightmare to repair.

The Neo's more repair-friendly battery design is what I'm impressed with. While other MacBook batteries are glued in place with adhesive strips (which makes replacements complicated and sometimes risky), Apple has a different approach with the Neo.

In the new laptop, the battery sits on a tray and is secured with 18 screws instead of glue. Although that may sound like a lot of screws, the process is far simpler and safer than dealing with adhesive.

Replacing it now feels like a routine repair rather than a delicate extraction. This new approach could also signal Apple preparing for upcoming European Union regulations that will require user-replaceable batteries in portable electronics by 2027.
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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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