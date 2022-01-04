Notification Center

Samsung Android 5G

Samsung unveils the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Olympic Games Edition

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Samsung unveils the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Olympic Games Edition
Samsung has a very close relationship with the Olympic Games having launched multiple themed smartphones over the years. The most recent such device was the Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Edition, which was launched back in June 2021.

Unsurprisingly, with just one month away from the Beijing Winter Olympics, Samsung announced yet another smartphone that emphasizes the company’s involvement in the international multi-sport event from the position of main sponsor.

The newly unveiled Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Olympic Games Edition marks the major event that takes place in Beijing between February 4 and February 20. The limited-edition device features the Beijing 2022 Olympics logo alongside Samsung’s brand.

The Winter Dream White color and gold accents on the frame is what makes this Olympic Games Edition phone stand out from the other models. Also, the phone comes with custom themes featuring Olympics-inspired wallpapers, icons, and cover screen clock styles.

The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Olympic Games Edition is now available for pre-order in China via Samsung’s online store for the equivalent of $1,260. The flagship foldable smartphone is scheduled to hit shelves in China on January 15, but it’s unclear whether or not Samsung will bring it to other countries.

  • Display 6.7 inches 2636 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 11
