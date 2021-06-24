$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Samsung

Check out the dedicated Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition in the flesh

Daniel Petrov
By Daniel Petrov
Jun 24, 2021, 9:11 AM
Despite all the controversies surrounding the Olympic Games in Tokyo - the Japanese don't want them for fear of disease spread, the Olympics Committee insists because of the TV rights money and so on - Samsung still went ahead and made a Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition, as is its customary thing as an official sponsor several games in a row.

The Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition is certainly an eyecatcher and a phone that stands out in a crowd, what with the deep blue color and golden accents, as well as with the special insignia on the back depicting the Olympic rings. The phone went on sale at Japanese carriers and it's now out for us to preview in the flesh.


Needless to say, this puppy also has some serious horsepower under the hood to plough through your daily sporting events, and is also blessed with the excellent camera that the S21 series have become popular with, as these glorious low light camera samples from the Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition can attest to.


How much? Well, Samsung sells the Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition for just $90 more than the regular version, so if you want a unique device that will keep you all set for the next four years, Samsung has you covered. If not, you can still take advantage from Samsung's ongoing Galaxy Week of sales on the S21 series.

Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy S21 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.5

User Score:

8.5
  • Display 6.2 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

