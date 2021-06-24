Check out the dedicated Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition in the flesh

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





The Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition is certainly an eyecatcher and a phone that stands out in a crowd, what with the deep blue color and golden accents, as well as with the special insignia on the back depicting the Olympic rings. The phone went on sale at Japanese carriers and it's now out for us to preview in the flesh









Needless to say, this puppy also has some serious horsepower under the hood to plough through your daily sporting events, and is also blessed with the excellent camera that the S21 series have become popular with, as these glorious low light camera samples from the Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition can attest to.









How much? Well, Samsung sells the Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition for just $90 more than the regular version, so if you want a unique device that will keep you all set for the next four years, Samsung has you covered. If not, you can still take advantage from Samsung's ongoing Galaxy Week of sales on the S21 series.





