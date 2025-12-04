Stunning new Galaxy Watch 8 deal saves you a hefty $160 on one of 2025's best smartwatches





The "catch" is not particularly unexpected, as bargain hunters and Christmas shoppers slowly running out of time will need to settle for a 90-day Woot warranty with their $269.99 purchase... and hurry. Since the Galaxy Watch 8 normally starts at $349.99, you're clearly not looking at an entry-level 40mm variant sans cellular connectivity here, but rather a large silver-coated 44mm model capable of achieving 4G LTE speeds on its own that typically costs $429.99. The "catch" is not particularly unexpected, as bargain hunters and Christmas shoppers slowly running out of time will need to settle for a 90-day Woot warranty with their $269.99 purchase... and hurry. Since thenormally starts at $349.99, you're clearly not looking at an entry-level 40mm variant sans cellular connectivity here, but rather a large silver-coated 44mm model capable of achieving 4G LTE speeds on its own that typically costs $429.99.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (44mm) $269 99 $429 99 $160 off (37%) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Aluminum Case, 1.47-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 325mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Silver Color, 90-Day Warranty Included Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (40mm) $100 off (29%) GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 325mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Graphite and Silver Color Options, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Buy at Amazon





If getting a two-year warranty with your new smartwatch is vital for your holiday cheer, of course, you can still go for an Amazon.com purchase and save 100 bucks on your favorite color option, connectivity variant, and case size.









(or your own common sense) is enough to convince you that this is the product to choose at $269.99 this holiday season, you might want to pull the trigger as soon as possible. At best, Woot's outstanding new deal will run for two days, although there's clearly a good chance that your demand will lead to a depletion of the e-tailer's inventory much earlier than Saturday, December 6. If our in-depth Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 review (or your own common sense) is enough to convince you that this is the product to choose at $269.99 this holiday season, you might want to pull the trigger as soon as possible. At best, Woot's outstanding new deal will run for two days, although there's clearly a good chance that your demand will lead to a depletion of the e-tailer's inventory much earlier than Saturday, December 6.

Travel Easy with Nomad eSIM – 25% Off 25% off eSIM data-only plans & global coverage - enter code IPHONE25, sign up required Check Out The Offer