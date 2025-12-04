Stunning new Galaxy Watch 8 deal saves you a hefty $160 on one of 2025's best smartwatches
You can't go wrong with this smartwatch at this huge discount this Christmas.
I'll be honest with you, I didn't expect the Galaxy Watch 8 to score a $100 discount (in all models, no less) on or around Black Friday 2025. That's because Samsung's latest non-Ultra and non-Classic-branded timepiece is (still) a little too new and a little too good for such incredibly deep price cuts, which obviously makes it even more surprising to see the device marked down by a heftier 160 bucks after Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
The "catch" is not particularly unexpected, as bargain hunters and Christmas shoppers slowly running out of time will need to settle for a 90-day Woot warranty with their $269.99 purchase... and hurry. Since the Galaxy Watch 8 normally starts at $349.99, you're clearly not looking at an entry-level 40mm variant sans cellular connectivity here, but rather a large silver-coated 44mm model capable of achieving 4G LTE speeds on its own that typically costs $429.99.
If getting a two-year warranty with your new smartwatch is vital for your holiday cheer, of course, you can still go for an Amazon.com purchase and save 100 bucks on your favorite color option, connectivity variant, and case size.
I think I'd personally choose to maximize my savings before Christmas if I was in the market for one of the best smartwatches around, as it's virtually impossible to find a similarly well-equipped wearable at a comparable price right now. Something like Google's Pixel Watch 4, for instance, costs no less than $500 with standalone LTE support and a large 45mm case, and the Apple Watch Series 11 is pretty much just as expensive (at least outside promotional campaigns).
Who said affordable smartwatches can't be stylish? | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
If our in-depth Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 review (or your own common sense) is enough to convince you that this is the product to choose at $269.99 this holiday season, you might want to pull the trigger as soon as possible. At best, Woot's outstanding new deal will run for two days, although there's clearly a good chance that your demand will lead to a depletion of the e-tailer's inventory much earlier than Saturday, December 6.
