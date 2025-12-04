iPhone 13 – $49.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+

Stunning new Galaxy Watch 8 deal saves you a hefty $160 on one of 2025's best smartwatches

You can't go wrong with this smartwatch at this huge discount this Christmas.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Deals Wearables Galaxy Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8
I'll be honest with you, I didn't expect the Galaxy Watch 8 to score a $100 discount (in all models, no less) on or around Black Friday 2025. That's because Samsung's latest non-Ultra and non-Classic-branded timepiece is (still) a little too new and a little too good for such incredibly deep price cuts, which obviously makes it even more surprising to see the device marked down by a heftier 160 bucks after Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The "catch" is not particularly unexpected, as bargain hunters and Christmas shoppers slowly running out of time will need to settle for a 90-day Woot warranty with their $269.99 purchase... and hurry. Since the Galaxy Watch 8 normally starts at $349.99, you're clearly not looking at an entry-level 40mm variant sans cellular connectivity here, but rather a large silver-coated 44mm model capable of achieving 4G LTE speeds on its own that typically costs $429.99.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (44mm)

$269 99
$429 99
$160 off (37%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Aluminum Case, 1.47-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 325mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Silver Color, 90-Day Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (40mm)

$100 off (29%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 325mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Graphite and Silver Color Options, US Version, Two-Year Warranty
Buy at Amazon

If getting a two-year warranty with your new smartwatch is vital for your holiday cheer, of course, you can still go for an Amazon.com purchase and save 100 bucks on your favorite color option, connectivity variant, and case size.

I think I'd personally choose to maximize my savings before Christmas if I was in the market for one of the best smartwatches around, as it's virtually impossible to find a similarly well-equipped wearable at a comparable price right now. Something like Google's Pixel Watch 4, for instance, costs no less than $500 with standalone LTE support and a large 45mm case, and the Apple Watch Series 11 is pretty much just as expensive (at least outside promotional campaigns).


If our in-depth Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 review (or your own common sense) is enough to convince you that this is the product to choose at $269.99 this holiday season, you might want to pull the trigger as soon as possible. At best, Woot's outstanding new deal will run for two days, although there's clearly a good chance that your demand will lead to a depletion of the e-tailer's inventory much earlier than Saturday, December 6.

Travel Easy with Nomad eSIM – 25% Off

25% off eSIM data-only plans & global coverage - enter code IPHONE25, sign up required
Check Out The Offer
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15323 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 • 11

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 17

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 11
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Recommended For You

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile wants AT&T to accept the new reality
T-Mobile wants AT&T to accept the new reality
T-Mobile has started making the change you've been dreading for so long
T-Mobile has started making the change you've been dreading for so long
T-Mobile addresses misconceptions about 5G internet deployment
T-Mobile addresses misconceptions about 5G internet deployment
Wait, did the Galaxy S26 Ultra just lose TWO of its only real upgrades over the S25 Ultra?
Wait, did the Galaxy S26 Ultra just lose TWO of its only real upgrades over the S25 Ultra?
If you use a VPN, Google has a serious warning you can't ignore
If you use a VPN, Google has a serious warning you can't ignore

Latest News

Best Cyber Monday tablet deals: It's not too late to save on Galaxy Tabs, iPads, and more
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals: It's not too late to save on Galaxy Tabs, iPads, and more
Cyber Monday just brought back the Galaxy S25 Ultra's $400 deal – and I'm jumping on it this time
Cyber Monday just brought back the Galaxy S25 Ultra's $400 deal – and I'm jumping on it this time
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
You’ll want to check the Razr (2024) again – its Cyber Monday price is wild right now
You’ll want to check the Razr (2024) again – its Cyber Monday price is wild right now
Cyber Monday brought back the OnePlus 13's $200 discount, and I'm not missing it twice
Cyber Monday brought back the OnePlus 13's $200 discount, and I'm not missing it twice
While Froggy remains, a redesign makes Google Weather a search result
While Froggy remains, a redesign makes Google Weather a search result
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless