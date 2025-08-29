Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and Galaxy S25 FE promos leak ahead of Unpacked
Samsung's next major event is just days away, but that didn't stop the designs from appearing online first.
Samsung officially announced its next Unpacked event, scheduled to be held virtually on September 4th. The tech community has been buzzing with anticipation, widely expecting the unveiling of the new Galaxy Tab S11 series and the Galaxy S25 FE. While Samsung has yet to confirm the lineup, a recent high-profile leak has all but confirmed the imminent arrival of these new devices.
The leaked images of the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra suggest a refinement of the popular tablet's design. The bezels appear to be incredibly thin, and the notch housing the front-facing camera seems to have been downsized, offering a more immersive viewing experience. The Galaxy S25 FE, on the other hand, seems to follow the design language of the flagship Galaxy S25 series, with the most noticeable difference being the silver rings around the triple-camera array. This suggests Samsung is aiming for a cohesive look across its 2025 smartphone lineup, with subtle design cues to differentiate between the models.
While the leaks have revealed the design, other details about the devices are still based on rumors and speculation. The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is expected to be a powerhouse, possibly featuring an upgraded processor and a thinner build. The Galaxy S25 FE, following the tradition of the Fan Edition line, will likely offer a flagship-like experience at a more accessible price point.
Just as excitement began to build for the early September event, reliable leaker Evan Blass (also known as EVLeaks) posted what appear to be official promotional materials for both the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and the Galaxy S25 FE on X (formerly Twitter). The images, accompanied by the hashtag #galaxyunpacked, give us our clearest look yet at the design of the upcoming tablet and smartphone. This leak essentially confirms that these are the hero devices for the upcoming event and gives consumers an early glimpse at what to expect.
Leaked promotional images of the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and Galaxy S25 FE. | Images credit — @evleaks (X)
With the Unpacked event just around the corner, we won't have to wait long to see if these leaks and rumors hold true. All eyes will be on the virtual stage on September 4th to see the full official reveal of the Galaxy Tab S11 series and the Galaxy S25 FE.
