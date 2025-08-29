Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and Galaxy S25 FE promos leak ahead of Unpacked

Galaxy S25







The leaked images of the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra suggest a refinement of the popular tablet's design. The bezels appear to be incredibly thin, and the notch housing the front-facing camera seems to have been downsized, offering a more immersive viewing experience. The Galaxy S25 FE, on the other hand, seems to follow the design language of the flagship Galaxy S25 series, with the most noticeable difference being the silver rings around the triple-camera array. This suggests Samsung is aiming for a cohesive look across its 2025 smartphone lineup, with subtle design cues to differentiate between the models.

While the leaks have revealed the design, other details about the devices are still based on rumors and speculation. The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is expected to be a powerhouse, possibly featuring an upgraded processor and a thinner build. The Galaxy S25 FE, following the tradition of the Fan Edition line, will likely offer a flagship-like experience at a more accessible price point. While the leaks have revealed the design, other details about the devices are still based on rumors and speculation. The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is expected to be a powerhouse, possibly featuring an upgraded processor and a thinner build. TheFE, following the tradition of the Fan Edition line, will likely offer a flagship-like experience at a more accessible price point.





With the Unpacked event just around the corner, we won't have to wait long to see if these leaks and rumors hold true. All eyes will be on the virtual stage on September 4th to see the full official reveal of the Galaxy Tab S11 series and the Galaxy S25 FE.













