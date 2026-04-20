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Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10+ has just become a bestseller at Walmart

The retailer has just improved an already exciting offer.

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Rear corner of the Galaxy Tab S10+, showing the iconic Samsung logo.
Now this promo turns the Galaxy Tab into a solid bargain. | Image by PhoneArena

A couple of weeks after dropping a surprisingly good discount on the Galaxy Tab S10+, Walmart took things up a notch. Initially, the $999.99 tablet was available with a $160 discount, but you can now snatch it at $205 off. 

Galaxy Tab S10+: save $205 now!

$794 99
$999 99
$205 off (21%)
Walmart has just improved its recent Galaxy Tab S10+ promo. Right now, the model in Moonstone Gray with 256GB of storage is down by $205, bringing it to an unmissable price. The promo isn't matched by Amazon, by the way, making it even more attractive.
Buy at Walmart
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I admit — this sale may not look like it's giving you unbelievable savings. But it's the highest discount I've come across in the past couple of months, making it actually quite attractive. 

If the savings aren't enough to convince you, let's explore what this bad boy brings to the table. First of all, the Samsung tablet features a gorgeous 12.4-inch AMOLED display with a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate. 

Boasting excellent visuals and decent brightness levels, the model is ideal for long streaming sessions. What about performance? Well, it's clearly not as powerful as the iPad Pro M5, but its Dimensity 9300+ SoC handles daily tasks without any issues. 

Of course, you're getting some special features on deck, such as Samsung DeX. This allows you to experience desktop-like productivity, complete with resizable app windows. 

Thanks to the S Pen in the box, users can quickly take notes while doing research. Not a seasoned stylus user? Don't worry; features like Note Assist or Transcript Assist help organize and summarize lectures, as well as transcribe voice recordings with Galaxy AI.

In addition, this Android tablet packs a rather hefty 10,090mAh battery under the hood, delivering plenty of screen time on a single charge. Plus, with 45W wired charging support, the model doesn't take way too long to get to 100%. 

Want to learn more details before making the final decision? Our Galaxy Tab S10+ review breaks down all the details. But if it's the right fit for you, now's absolutely the time to grab one. Head over to Walmart and save $205 while this improved promo lasts.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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