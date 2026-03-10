Bonkers new Amazon deal slashes $350 off Apple's iPad Air 13 (M3) with 1TB storage









What if I were to tell you that What if I were to tell you that Apple 's 2025-released iPad Air 13 giant can be had for a whopping 350 bucks less than usual right now in a Wi-Fi-only variant with 1TB internal storage space? How awesome does that sound?

Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3, 2025) $350 off (27%) 1TB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2732 x 2048 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Purple Color Buy at Amazon





If it doesn't at first, allow me to highlight that this is still one of the best tablets around, packing a more than respectable Apple M3 chipset that leaves most of the top Android tablet options in the world in the dust in terms of raw speed. That 13-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen, meanwhile, is not just large but pretty sharp too, and the battery life is almost shockingly good... for a 6.1mm thin slate.





Because this is a non-cellular-capable variant you're dealing with here, its list price was never set too high, originally standing at $1,299, so after that aforementioned $350 markdown, you're looking at an absolute bargain with loads of digital hoarding room. The only little problem is you will need to opt for a purple colorway to reduce your spring spending to a minimum, which is not as much a problem as a clear signal that Amazon will very quickly run out of inventory and put an end to this phenomenal offer.



Recommended For You

By the way, in case you're wondering, yes, both the Apple M3-powered iPad Air 11 and iPad Air 13 have been discounted many times in the past in various storage configurations and color options, but I don't remember any previous deal coming close to slashing $350 off the regular price of any model.





Don't forget, the 2026 and 2025 iPad Air editions are really not that different, but if you want to get the newer 13-incher with 1TB storage today, you'll have to cough up at least an additional $250, which... definitely wouldn't be a smart thing to do.