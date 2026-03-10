On sale at a huge Amazon discount, Apple's Beats Fit Pro play nice with both iPhones and Androids
These gym-friendly earbuds are way too affordable right now for you to think about their advanced age.
That's certainly an... interesting colorway for these deeply discounted earbuds. | Image by Apple
Whether you're a hardcore Apple fan who can't wrap their head around owning a mobile device or accessory from a different brand or an Android loyalist who's always been curious to flirt with the "enemy", the Beats Fit Pro will provide satisfaction right now at a virtually unbeatable price.
Made by Apple and powered by the same Apple H1 chip as the first-gen AirPods Pro, these are clearly not among the very best wireless earbuds money can buy after no less than four years on the market. But compared to, say, the AirPods 4 or Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 FE, they're much better suited for gym use, rocking a wingtip design that might not be very easy on the eyes but that guarantees unrivaled all-day comfort and stability during your toughest workout sessions.
Normally priced at $199.95 in a bunch of different colorways, the Beats Fit Pro are on sale at the time of this writing for nearly 80 bucks less than that in a love-it-or-hate-it Stone Purple hue and $70 off list as far as a Beats White flavor is concerned.
I'd personally opt for the latter, which is way prettier than the standard white paint job of the aforementioned AirPods 4 or AirPods Pro 3, including eye-catching red accents and a tiny matching charging case that can take the 6-hour battery life of the buds themselves up to 24 hours.
What's not to like about this stylish Beats White color option? | Image by Apple
Of course, the Beats Fit Pro also come with active noise cancellation and Transparency Mode functionality, as well as Spatial Audio technology with dynamic head tracking support, which is just a long and perhaps unnecessarily detailed way of saying that these earbuds will sound great in any environment in combination with either your iPhone of choice or your favorite Android handset.
The IPX4 water resistance rating is... actually not that amazing, especially for a pair of gym-friendly earbuds, but the overall bang for your buck is still undeniably awesome at these hefty new Amazon discounts, which haven't been available in a long time and are unlikely to be eclipsed anytime soon ever.
