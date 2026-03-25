The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra display is turning away customers
The problems with the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra are severe enough that many of you are reconsidering buying the phone at all.
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Privacy display options on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung introduced a novel new display this year for the Galaxy S26 Ultra: one that can hide the contents of the screen from passersby. However, this new privacy display has had to make compromises elsewhere, something that might be costing the company sales as many customers have noticed the downgrade.
In a recent poll, we asked you whether the display of the Galaxy S26 Ultra has given you any problems. After all, the issue is prevalent enough that Samsung has responded to concerns about the phone and is even paying people to keep their S26 Ultra.
On the other hand, 33 percent of respondents claimed that they weren’t facing any issues with their Galaxy S26 Ultra. However, that was followed up by 30 percent of you who have bought the phone saying that you were, indeed, having problems with the display or that it wasn’t as good as you had expected.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra does many things right — better photography, faster charging, and a novel new privacy display — and the problem with the display overall is a subjective one. For some customers, the trade-off might be worth the upgrades and the privacy feature, but for others it might be a complete dealbreaker.
How a phone’s display affects a user is also often very different for each person. While someone might get a headache using the Galaxy S26 Ultra, another person might think that it’s the best display that they have ever seen on a phone in years.
This issue with the display is why I keep saying that you shouldn’t buy the foldable iPhone when it comes out later this year. First-generation products almost always have some sort of problem that quickly drains any excitement you might have had after the purchase.
Galaxy S26 Ultra display drives away customers
In a recent poll, we asked you whether the display of the Galaxy S26 Ultra has given you any problems. After all, the issue is prevalent enough that Samsung has responded to concerns about the phone and is even paying people to keep their S26 Ultra.
Most of you, a little over 36 percent of voters, said that you were not planning on buying a Galaxy S26 Ultra because of the display problems. Many customers, reviewers, and industry insiders have pointed out how the display appears less refined and hurts their eyes after a short while, which might be the reason that so many of you don’t want to risk it.
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What about you? Have you bought a Galaxy S26 Ultra? How has the display fared in your case?
Are you experiencing any display issues with the S26 Ultra because of the privacy display?
One problem among many positives
Samsung improved the apertures on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. | Image by PhoneArena
The Galaxy S26 Ultra does many things right — better photography, faster charging, and a novel new privacy display — and the problem with the display overall is a subjective one. For some customers, the trade-off might be worth the upgrades and the privacy feature, but for others it might be a complete dealbreaker.
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First-generation features are problematic
This issue with the display is why I keep saying that you shouldn’t buy the foldable iPhone when it comes out later this year. First-generation products almost always have some sort of problem that quickly drains any excitement you might have had after the purchase.
I also expect Samsung to fix this problem with future Galaxy flagships which also come with the privacy display. Though if such a thing turns out to be more trouble than it’s worth, we might just see the privacy display canned before it could even get off the ground.
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