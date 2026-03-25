Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra display is turning away customers

The problems with the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra are severe enough that many of you are reconsidering buying the phone at all.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Display Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Privacy display options on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
Privacy display options on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung introduced a novel new display this year for the Galaxy S26 Ultra: one that can hide the contents of the screen from passersby. However, this new privacy display has had to make compromises elsewhere, something that might be costing the company sales as many customers have noticed the downgrade.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is now available for up to $720 off

$579 99
$1299 99
$720 off (55%)
The Galaxy S26 Ultra has been announced, bringing a Privacy Screen feature, insanely fast processor, and multiple Galaxy AI enhancements. Right now, you can save up to $720 at the Samsung Store with eligible trade-ins. You also get 15% off the Buds 4 series with your purchase. Alternatively, you can get $150 credit for add-ons, no trade-in required.
Buy at Samsung

The Galaxy S26+ is now available for up to $480 off

$619 99
$1099 99
$480 off (44%)
The Galaxy S26+ is here, bringing improved software and a more powerful processor. The device can now be yours for up to $480 off with eligible device trade-ins. Users also get 15% off the Buds 4 series with their purchase. The official store gives you a $150 credit for add-ons without trade-ins.
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S26 is now available for up to $380 off

$519 99
$899 99
$380 off (42%)
The Galaxy S26 is currently available at the Samsung Store with an exciting trade-in discount. Right now, you can buy the model with a $380 maximum price cut. Samsung also gives you 15% off the Galaxy Buds 4 or the Buds 4 Pro with your smartphone purchase.
Buy at Samsung


Galaxy S26 Ultra display drives away customers


In a recent poll, we asked you whether the display of the Galaxy S26 Ultra has given you any problems. After all, the issue is prevalent enough that Samsung has responded to concerns about the phone and is even paying people to keep their S26 Ultra.

Most of you, a little over 36 percent of voters, said that you were not planning on buying a Galaxy S26 Ultra because of the display problems. Many customers, reviewers, and industry insiders have pointed out how the display appears less refined and hurts their eyes after a short while, which might be the reason that so many of you don’t want to risk it.

Recommended For You

On the other hand, 33 percent of respondents claimed that they weren’t facing any issues with their Galaxy S26 Ultra. However, that was followed up by 30 percent of you who have bought the phone saying that you were, indeed, having problems with the display or that it wasn’t as good as you had expected.

What about you? Have you bought a Galaxy S26 Ultra? How has the display fared in your case?

Are you experiencing any display issues with the S26 Ultra because of the privacy display?
354 Votes


One problem among many positives




The Galaxy S26 Ultra does many things right — better photography, faster charging, and a novel new privacy display — and the problem with the display overall is a subjective one. For some customers, the trade-off might be worth the upgrades and the privacy feature, but for others it might be a complete dealbreaker.

Recommended For You

How a phone’s display affects a user is also often very different for each person. While someone might get a headache using the Galaxy S26 Ultra, another person might think that it’s the best display that they have ever seen on a phone in years.

First-generation features are problematic


This issue with the display is why I keep saying that you shouldn’t buy the foldable iPhone when it comes out later this year. First-generation products almost always have some sort of problem that quickly drains any excitement you might have had after the purchase.

I also expect Samsung to fix this problem with future Galaxy flagships which also come with the privacy display. Though if such a thing turns out to be more trouble than it’s worth, we might just see the privacy display canned before it could even get off the ground.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Two new features are officially announced today for the Google Messages app
Two new features are officially announced today for the Google Messages app
Futuristic T-Mobile vision is leaving customers and employees out in the cold
Futuristic T-Mobile vision is leaving customers and employees out in the cold
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold will apparently leave the Z Fold 7 in the dust in one key area
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold will apparently leave the Z Fold 7 in the dust in one key area
Millions of Verizon customers have a new worry hanging over their heads
Millions of Verizon customers have a new worry hanging over their heads
Samsung forced to compensate some Galaxy S22 owners after throttling the flagship line in secret
Samsung forced to compensate some Galaxy S22 owners after throttling the flagship line in secret
Sorry Google, but Messages still has a long way to go to become the Android texting king
Sorry Google, but Messages still has a long way to go to become the Android texting king

Latest News

The first great OnePlus 15 deal is finally here, but is it too late to matter?
The first great OnePlus 15 deal is finally here, but is it too late to matter?
Risky T-Mobile bet is paying off despite customer backlash
Risky T-Mobile bet is paying off despite customer backlash
On this T-Mobile Tuesday, subscribers got their rewards while many employees got something else
On this T-Mobile Tuesday, subscribers got their rewards while many employees got something else
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra display is turning away customers
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra display is turning away customers
OpenAI just killed its most controversial app and lost a billion-dollar investment
OpenAI just killed its most controversial app and lost a billion-dollar investment
Siri rumored to return to "her" roots in iOS 27
Siri rumored to return to "her" roots in iOS 27
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless