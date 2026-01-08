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Samsung's best Galaxy S25 Ultra deal in months lets you save up to a whopping $540 sans trade-in

This is a higher discount than anything we've seen offered for this phone on Black Friday and around Christmas.

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Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
If you're not that excited about the fast-approaching Galaxy S26 Ultra for cosmetic, pricing, or any other (objective or subjective) reasons, today might be the perfect day to get the (very slowly) aging Galaxy S25 Ultra, especially with 1TB internal storage space.

That top-of-the-line configuration of quite possibly (still) the best Android phone money can buy is currently available from its manufacturer at $1,119.99. If that doesn't sound like a very reasonable (let alone a remarkably low) price point to you, it's probably because you're not aware of how much Samsung normally charges for the most expensive S25 Ultra model.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

$999 99
$1419 99
$420 off (30%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In)
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

$1119 99
$1659 99
$540 off (33%)
5G, Unlocked, 1TB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In)
Buy at Samsung
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Compared to the $1,659.99 list price, you're looking at saving a massive 540 bucks right now, and best of all, you don't need to trade in your existing device or meet any other special requirements to qualify for this... somewhat random new deal.

What's truly unusual (not to mention surprising) about the $540 discount is that it beats both Samsung and Amazon's Galaxy S25 Ultra promotions available throughout November and December 2025. That's right, it seems that you can claim a better-than-Black-Friday-and-Cyber-Monday discount if you hurry, although believe it or not, an even greater deal was available for a little while all the way back in October.

If I were a betting man, I'd probably put a lot of cash (yes, even more than $1,119.99) on this special offer going away in no more than a few days in the same discreet fashion as it popped up... at some point this week.


As such, you are strongly advised to hurry and either maximize your savings or minimize your spending by opting for a 512GB Galaxy S25 Ultra variant priced at $999.99 instead of $1,419.99. The entry-level 256GB configuration also costs $999.99 at the time of this writing, so for pretty obvious reasons, you should totally disregard that when deciding what's the best phone for you.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra could definitely take that title away from its predecessor in a couple of months, mind you, but the odds of seeing Samsung's next super-flagship sold at up to a $540 discount earlier than the fall are virtually nonexistent. 

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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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