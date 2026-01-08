Samsung's best Galaxy S25 Ultra deal in months lets you save up to a whopping $540 sans trade-in
This is a higher discount than anything we've seen offered for this phone on Black Friday and around Christmas.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
If you're not that excited about the fast-approaching Galaxy S26 Ultra for cosmetic, pricing, or any other (objective or subjective) reasons, today might be the perfect day to get the (very slowly) aging Galaxy S25 Ultra, especially with 1TB internal storage space.
That top-of-the-line configuration of quite possibly (still) the best Android phone money can buy is currently available from its manufacturer at $1,119.99. If that doesn't sound like a very reasonable (let alone a remarkably low) price point to you, it's probably because you're not aware of how much Samsung normally charges for the most expensive S25 Ultra model.
Recommended For You
Compared to the $1,659.99 list price, you're looking at saving a massive 540 bucks right now, and best of all, you don't need to trade in your existing device or meet any other special requirements to qualify for this... somewhat random new deal.
What's truly unusual (not to mention surprising) about the $540 discount is that it beats both Samsung and Amazon's Galaxy S25 Ultra promotions available throughout November and December 2025. That's right, it seems that you can claim a better-than-Black-Friday-and-Cyber-Monday discount if you hurry, although believe it or not, an even greater deal was available for a little while all the way back in October.
If I were a betting man, I'd probably put a lot of cash (yes, even more than $1,119.99) on this special offer going away in no more than a few days in the same discreet fashion as it popped up... at some point this week.
That spectacular rear-facing camera system is just one of the main reasons why the S25 Ultra remains probably the best Android phone around. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
As such, you are strongly advised to hurry and either maximize your savings or minimize your spending by opting for a 512GB Galaxy S25 Ultra variant priced at $999.99 instead of $1,419.99. The entry-level 256GB configuration also costs $999.99 at the time of this writing, so for pretty obvious reasons, you should totally disregard that when deciding what's the best phone for you.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra could definitely take that title away from its predecessor in a couple of months, mind you, but the odds of seeing Samsung's next super-flagship sold at up to a $540 discount earlier than the fall are virtually nonexistent.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: