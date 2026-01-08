Samsung's best Galaxy S25 Ultra deal in months lets you save up to a whopping $540 sans trade-in

Galaxy S26 Ultra





That top-of-the-line configuration of quite possibly (still) the That top-of-the-line configuration of quite possibly (still) the best Android phone money can buy is currently available from its manufacturer at $1,119.99. If that doesn't sound like a very reasonable (let alone a remarkably low) price point to you, it's probably because you're not aware of how much Samsung normally charges for the most expensive S25 Ultra model.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra $999 99 $1419 99 $420 off (30%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In) Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra $1119 99 $1659 99 $540 off (33%) 5G, Unlocked, 1TB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In) Buy at Samsung Recommended For You





Compared to the $1,659.99 list price, you're looking at saving a massive 540 bucks right now, and best of all, you don't need to trade in your existing device or meet any other special requirements to qualify for this... somewhat random new deal.





Galaxy S25 Ultra promotions available throughout November and December 2025. That's right, it seems that you can claim a better-than-Black-Friday-and-Cyber-Monday discount if you hurry, although believe it or not, an even greater deal was What's truly unusual (not to mention surprising) about the $540 discount is that it beats both Samsung and Amazon'spromotions available throughout November and December 2025. That's right, it seems that you can claim a better-than-Black-Friday-and-Cyber-Monday discount if you hurry, although believe it or not, an even greater deal was available for a little while all the way back in October





If I were a betting man, I'd probably put a lot of cash (yes, even more than $1,119.99) on this special offer going away in no more than a few days in the same discreet fashion as it popped up... at some point this week.









Galaxy S25 Ultra variant priced at $999.99 instead of $1,419.99. The entry-level 256GB configuration also costs $999.99 at the time of this writing, so for pretty obvious reasons, you should totally disregard that when deciding what's the As such, you are strongly advised to hurry and either maximize your savings or minimize your spending by opting for a 512GBvariant priced at $999.99 instead of $1,419.99. The entry-level 256GB configuration also costs $999.99 at the time of this writing, so for pretty obvious reasons, you should totally disregard that when deciding what's the best phone for you.





Galaxy S26 Ultra Thecould definitely take that title away from its predecessor in a couple of months , mind you, but the odds of seeing Samsung's next super-flagship sold at up to a $540 discount earlier than the fall are virtually nonexistent.

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