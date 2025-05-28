The Galaxy S25 series has just broken a big sales record for Samsung in a major market





In Samsung 's homeland of South Korea, for instance, the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra were basically declared a (joint) commercial sensation mere days after they were formally unveiled a few months ago as a result of their record-breaking "pre-sales" numbers.





Of course, not all registrations or pre-orders translate into actual shipments of a new phone (or three), which explains why that mind-blowing 1.3 million unit tally is only now jumping to 2 million.

A new record for "Galaxy 5G smartphones"





Galaxy S25 , S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra have apparently That's right, the, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra have apparently reached 2 million unit sales (that's real sales to real end users, mind you) in South Korea faster than not just last year's Galaxy S24 series, but all previous 5G-enabled Galaxy handsets.





The first such device, in case you're wondering, was 2019's Galaxy S10 5G, and in recent years, Samsung has released innumerable budget-friendly smartphones with built-in 5G connectivity as well.





So, yes, this is a pretty major achievement for the S25 family in a market that's obviously always been important for the world's top smartphone vendor.





Compared to the Galaxy S24 trio (which was itself considered a big success in South Korea and many other regions around the world), the S25 series made the 2 million milestone "more than" two weeks earlier in its local availability run, proving that you don't always need radical redesigns or substantial under-the-hood upgrades to achieve significant year-on-year progress.





Interestingly, the S25 trio apparently got to a million domestic sales just around a week faster than 2024's S24 family, which means that Samsung's latest (and greatest) Android flagships are not slowing down, instead "accelerating further", at least in Korean stores.





Unsurprisingly, the Galaxy S25 Ultra continues to be the family's most popular member, which is actually a global trend that's massively benefitting Samsung's profit scores due to the higher margin of the 6.9-inch giant compared to its little brothers.

How is the S25 series doing elsewhere?





Galaxy S25 series" worldwide. Now that's a question you won't find a simple, clear, and definitive answer for. What I can tell you for sure is that Samsung's Q1 revenue and profit numbers for the mobile division grew in comparison with both Q1 2024 and Q4 2024, and the company explicitly put that progress on the "strong sales of theseries" worldwide.



Finding exact sales numbers to back up that statement is a little trickier, although a generally reliable source did share a combined global estimate of more than 9 million units around a month ago , representing a nice improvement from the S24's total a year earlier.













The S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra are nowhere near as successful in the Western Hemisphere as they seem to be in Samsung's backyard, and that probably explains why it's become so easy all of a sudden to score the three super-premium phones at massive discounts stateside with no strings attached. Not that anyone's complaining about that, of course...