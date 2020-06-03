A Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G could be happening after all













This is a highly unusual occurrence, as these types of regulatory listings rarely include a handset's official branding, so although it sounds unlikely, the information may not be completely accurate. At the very least, we can once again hope to see Samsung's "next big thing" sold in three variants, including an ultra-high-end model presumably pushing the screen size and specifications of its "little" brothers to the extreme.

Doesn't that model number sound familiar?





Why yes, it does, and in case you're wondering exactly where you might have seen or heard about it before, you need to go back to a preliminary benchmarking file from early April . At that point, the SM-N986U designation was associated with a purported Galaxy Note 20+ 5G version, but curiously enough, Geekbench listed that particular pre-release prototype as packing only 8 gigs of RAM in combination with a Snapdragon 865 processor.









Keeping in mind that the 5G-enabled S20 S20+ , and S20 Ultra have a (starting) 12GB memory count in common, it felt highly unlikely that the Note 20+ 5G could ever offer a (comparatively) modest 8 gigs of the good stuff, especially in the US.





That's even less likely if we're in fact dealing with a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G here, although we're still not sure whether or not to buy the whole "standard" 16GB RAM for the entire Note 20 family story









What could the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G possibly bring to the table?





Because this is a phone we had no idea existed until earlier today, we obviously can't answer that question with any degree of certainty or reliability. But if the Note 20+ is set to sport a huge 6.9-inch screen, the Ultra version will almost definitely break the 7-inch barrier that was once reserved exclusively for tablets.

















Or maybe, and bear with me here, the Note 20+ is the variant that's not happening after all, with Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra flavors in the works instead. That... would actually make a lot of sense, don't you think?



