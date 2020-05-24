One report suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Note20+ 5G could have a 7-inch screen

If you were to chart the history of screen sizes during the touchscreen phone era, you would see a clearly defined trend toward larger displays. Forgetting outliers like 2018's 3.3-inch Palm Phone and the 7-inch Samsung Galaxy J Max (which had a resolution of 800 x 1280-yikes!), we are now moving toward 7-inch touchscreens for mainstream smartphone models.





Could the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ carry a 7-inch display? Or will that keep until next year





















All of this is based on Pigtou's exclusive, so we need to be very careful here. Especially since most are calling for the smaller Galaxy Note20 to wield a 6.42-inch display and the Galaxy Note20+ to feature a 6.87-inch screen. The resolutions would be 1084 x 2345 and 1444 x 3096 respectively and a 120Hz refresh rate at 1440p for the premium model is likely.





The Galaxy Note20 series will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform, although in Europe we'd expect to see the Exynos 990 SoC under the hood. 12GB/16GB of memory will be inside along with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage (UFS 3.1). A 4000mAh battery is expected for the Galaxy Note 20 and a 4500mAh battery for the Galaxy Note20+. We assume that the S Pen is forcing Sammy to keep the battery capacity on both phones in check.



