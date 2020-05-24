Samsung Android Display 5G

One report suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Note20+ 5G could have a 7-inch screen

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
May 24, 2020, 4:52 PM
If you were to chart the history of screen sizes during the touchscreen phone era, you would see a clearly defined trend toward larger displays. Forgetting outliers like 2018's 3.3-inch Palm Phone and the 7-inch Samsung Galaxy J Max (which had a resolution of 800 x 1280-yikes!), we are now moving toward 7-inch touchscreens for mainstream smartphone models.

The OG Apple iPhone featured a 3.5-inch display and the first wave of so-called "iPhone killers" had smaller screens. The BlackBerry Storm carried a 3.2-inch display while the Palm Pre featured a 3.1-inch screen. The Windows Mobile-powered HTC Touch HD was equipped with a 3.8-inch display while Android models like the Motorola DROID and the HTC Droid Incredible carried 3.7-inch screens topping the iPhone.

Could the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ carry a 7-inch display? Or will that keep until next year


While Steve Jobs stubbornly held on to his belief that no one wanted a big phone, once again it was a Windows Mobile powered device from HTC that led the industry to the next level. In late 2009, the HTC HD2 featured what was seen as a massive 4.3-inch screen. One analyst said at the time that phones could not get any bigger. Soon a wave of Android phones were launched with a 4.3-inch display including the HTC EVO 4G, and the Motorola DROID X. And of course, the very first Samsung GALAXY Note took us over the 5-inch ceiling with its 5.3-inch Super AMOLED display. The phone also helped us in the media coin the term phablet. This portmanteau was created by combining the "ph" from phone and "ablet" from tablet and referred to any phone that had a huge screen at the time. Thankfully, the term eventually lost favor among us writers and was buried somewhere where no one will ever find it.


Will this be the year that we see a mainstream phone hit the streets with a 7-inch display? According to Pigtou, the dimensions of the Samsung Galaxy Note20 (the smaller of the two expected models) will be 161.8 x 75.3 x 8.5 mm. Now compare that with the 151×71.8×7.9mm of last year's Galaxy Note 10. Pigtou has the Galaxy Note20 equipped with a 6.7-inch display, .4-inches or 6.3% larger than the 6.3-inch glass found on the Note 10. If we apply that same .4-inch increase or that same percentage increase to the 6.8-inch screen on the Galaxy Note 10+, we get to the 7-inch mark.

All of this is based on Pigtou's exclusive, so we need to be very careful here. Especially since most are calling for the smaller Galaxy Note20 to wield a 6.42-inch display and the Galaxy Note20+ to feature a 6.87-inch screen. The resolutions would be 1084 x 2345 and 1444 x 3096 respectively and a 120Hz refresh rate at 1440p for the premium model is likely.

The Galaxy Note20 series will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform, although in Europe we'd expect to see the Exynos 990 SoC under the hood. 12GB/16GB of memory will be inside along with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage (UFS 3.1). A 4000mAh battery is expected for the Galaxy Note 20 and a 4500mAh battery for the Galaxy Note20+. We assume that the S Pen is forcing Sammy to keep the battery capacity on both phones in check.

As we were putting this article together, new renders of the Galaxy Note 20+ leaked. Again, the screen is said to measure 6.9-inches. So to reiterate, talk of a 7-inch display for the Galaxy Note20+ is based on a 6.7-inch screen size for the Galaxy Note 20 and the dimensions published by Pigtou. If the latter's figures are correct, we would have to question everything. After all, why pay a premium price for a 6.9-inch Galaxy Note20+ if the Galaxy Note20 carries a screen that is just .2-inches smaller?

Related phones

Galaxy Note20
Samsung Galaxy Note20 View Full specs
  • Display 6.4 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
    40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy Note20+
Samsung Galaxy Note20+ View Full specs
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
    40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

