The Galaxy Note 20 Plus battery life may be shorter than on the S20 Ultra 5G





The Dutch from GalaxyClub found the alleged Galaxy Note 20 battery pack, denoted as model number EB-BN980ABY, and carrying a 4000mAh capacity, against the 3500mAh of the Note 10.





Now, however, the Galaxy Note 20+ battery capacity leak from the same source may bring quite a bit of disappointment for those trying to choose between a purchase of the Galaxy S20 Ultra now, or a wait for the larger Note 2020.





Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus vs Galaxy S20 Ultra battery life





The production model number this time around is EB-BN985ABY (the Note 10+ pack is denoted with this letter sequence but a 972 number), and the rated capacity is 4500mAh. Bummer, considering that the S20 Ultra carries a 5000mAh battery, but Samsung had to make space for the S Pen inside, after all.





Despair not, however, as the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ are said to arrive with a next generation LTPO screen panels that will reportedly have adaptive refresh rate, not the half-baked software solution that Samsung uses now on the S20 series and which our tests showed to be a battery hog.





This, and the eventual upgraded processor, could mean that you will be able to get from the 4500mAh battery of the Note 20+ similar battery life to what we are now getting from the 5000mAh pack of the S20 Ultra.





To wit, here are the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ leaked battery and display specs:





Galaxy Note 20 display specs: 6.42" 2345 x 1084, 404 PPI, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz with LTPO or 60Hz LTPS

Galaxy Note 20 battery capacity: 4000mAh

Galaxy Note 20 Plus display specs: 6.87" 3096 x 1444, 497 PPI, 19.3:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz with LTPO refresh rate

Galaxy Note 20 Plus battery capacity: 4500mAh