The Galaxy Note 20 Plus battery life may be shorter than on the S20 Ultra 5G

by Daniel Petrov
May 18, 2020, 3:35 AM
After learning the eventual Galaxy Note 20 battery capacity, now we are getting the potential battery pack of its larger, Note 20+ sibling. The phones are likely to arrive in a 6.42" and 6.87" display size formats, respectively, presupposing larger batteries than their predecessors.

The Dutch from GalaxyClub found the alleged Galaxy Note 20 battery pack, denoted as model number EB-BN980ABY, and carrying a 4000mAh capacity, against the 3500mAh of the Note 10.

Now, however, the Galaxy Note 20+ battery capacity leak from the same source may bring quite a bit of disappointment for those trying to choose between a purchase of the Galaxy S20 Ultra now, or a wait for the larger Note 2020.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus vs Galaxy S20 Ultra battery life


The production model number this time around is EB-BN985ABY (the Note 10+ pack is denoted with this letter sequence but a 972 number), and the rated capacity is 4500mAh. Bummer, considering that the S20 Ultra carries a 5000mAh battery, but Samsung had to make space for the S Pen inside, after all.

Despair not, however, as the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ are said to arrive with a next generation LTPO screen panels that will reportedly have adaptive refresh rate, not the half-baked software solution that Samsung uses now on the S20 series and which our tests showed to be a battery hog. 

This, and the eventual upgraded processor, could mean that you will be able to get from the 4500mAh battery of the Note 20+ similar battery life to what we are now getting from the 5000mAh pack of the S20 Ultra.

To wit, here are the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ leaked battery and display specs:

  • Galaxy Note 20 display specs: 6.42" 2345 x 1084, 404 PPI, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz with LTPO or 60Hz LTPS 
  • Galaxy Note 20 battery capacity: 4000mAh
  • Galaxy Note 20 Plus display specs: 6.87" 3096 x 1444, 497 PPI, 19.3:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz with LTPO refresh rate
  • Galaxy Note 20 Plus battery capacity: 4500mAh

