Samsung

Samsung will most likely hold an online Unpacked event for the announcement of the Galaxy Note 20

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
May 21, 2020, 1:46 AM
Samsung will most likely hold an online Unpacked event for the announcement of the Galaxy Note 20
As we are getting closer to the announcement of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20 on Samsung’s usual second Unpacked event, we receive more confirmation that the event is most likely going to be held online for the first time, due to the global pandemic.

The Herald News reports that the possibility of holding an online event for the unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, as well as the highly anticipated Galaxy Fold 2, is the most probable solution for the August event. Last month, we reported that a delay in the announcement of the smartphones is not expected by Samsung, as its employees are not working from home and reportedly everything is going according to plan.

Additionally, the Korea-based website also reports that Samsung is holding multiple meetings to assure the online event is going to be successful. The South-Korea-based tech giant does not give an official, concrete date of the event yet, as it is not relying on booking an event hall and therefore the event could be done at the most effective release date. A Samsung spokesperson said that the online event is the most plausible solution for the Unpacked event, but the company is reportedly also considering various other plans.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Win one of three smartphones from Ting Mobile in PhoneArena's exclusive giveaway!
Win one of three smartphones from Ting Mobile in PhoneArena's exclusive giveaway!
Here's when the Google Pixel 4a will reportedly be announced
Here's when the Google Pixel 4a will reportedly be announced
The best iPhone to buy in 2020: from $399 to $1449!
The best iPhone to buy in 2020: from $399 to $1449!
Leaked photos allegedly show "rough" Samsung Galaxy Note20 CAD renders
Leaked photos allegedly show "rough" Samsung Galaxy Note20 CAD renders
OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8
iPhone gadgets - the cool, the weird and the silly
iPhone gadgets - the cool, the weird and the silly
Major Apple Glass leak reveals $499 price, release date, key features, and more
Major Apple Glass leak reveals $499 price, release date, key features, and more
Galaxy Note 20+ may solve Samsung's 108MP camera focus issues with a new 50MP sensor
Galaxy Note 20+ may solve Samsung's 108MP camera focus issues with a new 50MP sensor

Popular stories

Verizon is in hot water over its misleading 5G commercials following AT&T complaint
Verizon is in hot water over its misleading 5G commercials following AT&T complaint
T-Mobile explains the changes that you'll see at its reopened stores
T-Mobile explains the changes that you'll see at its reopened stores
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
With the Note 20, Samsung may right all display and scanner wrongs of the Galaxy S20
With the Note 20, Samsung may right all display and scanner wrongs of the Galaxy S20

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless