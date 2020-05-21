Samsung will most likely hold an online Unpacked event for the announcement of the Galaxy Note 20
Additionally, the Korea-based website also reports that Samsung is holding multiple meetings to assure the online event is going to be successful. The South-Korea-based tech giant does not give an official, concrete date of the event yet, as it is not relying on booking an event hall and therefore the event could be done at the most effective release date. A Samsung spokesperson said that the online event is the most plausible solution for the Unpacked event, but the company is reportedly also considering various other plans.