Samsung will most likely hold an online Unpacked event for the announcement of the Galaxy Note 20

As we are getting closer to the announcement of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20 on Samsung’s usual second Unpacked event, we receive more confirmation that the event is most likely going to be held online for the first time, due to the global pandemic. The Herald News reports that the possibility of holding an online event for the unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, as well as the highly anticipated Galaxy Fold 2 , is the most probable solution for the August event. Last month, we reported that a delay in the announcement of the smartphones is not expected by Samsung, as its employees are not working from home and reportedly everything is going according to plan Additionally, the Korea-based website also reports that Samsung is holding multiple meetings to assure the online event is going to be successful. The South-Korea-based tech giant does not give an official, concrete date of the event yet, as it is not relying on booking an event hall and therefore the event could be done at the most effective release date. A Samsung spokesperson said that the online event is the most plausible solution for the Unpacked event, but the company is reportedly also considering various other plans.