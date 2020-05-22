Samsung Android

The Galaxy Note 20+ camera to have folded optics but no '100x Space Zoom'

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
May 22, 2020, 8:49 AM
While we've heard an 108MP sensor rumored before, now comes one more tangential confirmation that the Galaxy Note 20+ will sport a periscope zoom camera as well. Whether or not it will be the exact same module that is on the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, remains to be seen, but you will get some stellar magnification from the Note 20 series as well.

The folks from GalaxyClub that found out about the eventual 108MP HM1 camera sensor on the Note 20+, have now received confirmation for a "periscope zoom" camera on the phone with "folded optics." This could mean one thing, Space Zoom will be back in the summer, baby!

Space Zoom camera on the Galaxy Note 20 Plus?


Well, not so fast, as the leaking cat is warning that Samsung will ditch the 100x Space Zoom gimmick for the Note series, meaning that we may have a different two-tone camera "island" on the back than what's on the S20 Ultra, at least as far as prints are concerned.



Thus, flipping the Note 20 over should reveal a design surprise - the demise of the 12MP cameras that Samsung has been using for a few years now, before the S20 series hit the tape. Given that even the midrange Galaxy A71 comes with a 64MP main camera now, we would be utterly befuddled if Samsung chose anything less than the Galaxy S20 Ultra's 108MP sensor for the high-end Note 20+.

Ditto for the 48MP periscope camera of the Ultra, and even its 12MP ultrawide-angle one which, albeit with nominally lower resolution than the 16MP landscape and group photo shooter of the Note 10+, has 40% larger pixels now. 

In short, the rich camera kit of the Galaxy S20 Ultra is so futureproof that it could be directly transferred to the Note 20 line as well. Where does that leave the rumored extra sensor that will help avoid the Galaxy S20 Ultra focusing issues, remains to be heard.

Related phones

Galaxy Note20+
Samsung Galaxy Note20+ View Full specs
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
    40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

