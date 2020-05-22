The Galaxy Note 20+ camera to have folded optics but no '100x Space Zoom'
Space Zoom camera on the Galaxy Note 20 Plus?
Well, not so fast, as the leaking cat is warning that Samsung will ditch the 100x Space Zoom gimmick for the Note series, meaning that we may have a different two-tone camera "island" on the back than what's on the S20 Ultra, at least as far as prints are concerned.
Note20 series no longer retains 100X zoom function— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 19, 2020
Thus, flipping the Note 20 over should reveal a design surprise - the demise of the 12MP cameras that Samsung has been using for a few years now, before the S20 series hit the tape. Given that even the midrange Galaxy A71 comes with a 64MP main camera now, we would be utterly befuddled if Samsung chose anything less than the Galaxy S20 Ultra's 108MP sensor for the high-end Note 20+.
Ditto for the 48MP periscope camera of the Ultra, and even its 12MP ultrawide-angle one which, albeit with nominally lower resolution than the 16MP landscape and group photo shooter of the Note 10+, has 40% larger pixels now.
Ditto for the 48MP periscope camera of the Ultra, and even its 12MP ultrawide-angle one which, albeit with nominally lower resolution than the 16MP landscape and group photo shooter of the Note 10+, has 40% larger pixels now.
In short, the rich camera kit of the Galaxy S20 Ultra is so futureproof that it could be directly transferred to the Note 20 line as well. Where does that leave the rumored extra sensor that will help avoid the Galaxy S20 Ultra focusing issues, remains to be heard.