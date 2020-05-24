Leaked Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ 5G renders reveal sleek design, updated camera bump

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ are two of the most highly anticipated smartphones of the year. An official announcement is not currently expected until early August but, thanks to tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer , we already know what the larger flagship model should look like.

Giant display with minimal curvature and very thin bezels





Like the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S20 that precede it, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ is going to feature an Infinity-O display coupled with extremely thin bezels and a centered punch hole for the selfie camera. Hemmerstoffer says the panel is now larger than ever at 6.9-inches and that has affected the height of the smartphone.





The Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ measures in at 165 x 77.2 x 7.6mm, according to the information provided today. That makes it a little taller than the Galaxy Note 10+ (162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9 mm) but more compact than the Galaxy S20 Ultra (166.9 x 76 x 8.8 mm).





Despite starting the curved-edge display trend last decade, in recent months Samsung has taken steps to put an end to it. The Galaxy Note 20+ continues that strategy with an "almost flat screen" that'll undoubtedly be met with praise by S Pen fans.





Completing the frontal design is an in-ear speaker embedded along the top edge of the frame. Speaking of which, the frame is believed to be carved out of stainless steel and houses a volume rocker and power key on the right side.

Updated camera bump with silver rings, single color





Turning the premium flagship over reveals a massive camera bump in the top corner that houses several sensors. To make it more aesthetically pleasing than the controversial implementation on the Galaxy S20 Ultra, though, Samsung has added circular rings around the three main cameras, which helps the rectangular periscope shooter blend in more while adding some life to the black module.





Sitting next to the all-important cameras is an LED flash, what appears to be a Time-of-Flight sensor and laser autofocus system, and a small microphone. The two-tone color design used on the Galaxy S20 Ultra appears to have been removed too.





Completing the physical package is the S Pen stylus, which now sits on the left side, a USB-C port, and a bottom-firing speaker. Unsurprisingly, there is no 3.5mm headphone jack.





This story is developing...



