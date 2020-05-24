Leaked Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ 5G renders reveal sleek design, updated camera bump
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ are two of the most highly anticipated smartphones of the year. An official announcement is not currently expected until early August but, thanks to tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, we already know what the larger flagship model should look like.
Giant display with minimal curvature and very thin bezels
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ measures in at 165 x 77.2 x 7.6mm, according to the information provided today. That makes it a little taller than the Galaxy Note 10+ (162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9 mm) but more compact than the Galaxy S20 Ultra (166.9 x 76 x 8.8 mm).
Completing the frontal design is an in-ear speaker embedded along the top edge of the frame. Speaking of which, the frame is believed to be carved out of stainless steel and houses a volume rocker and power key on the right side.
Updated camera bump with silver rings, single color
Turning the premium flagship over reveals a massive camera bump in the top corner that houses several sensors. To make it more aesthetically pleasing than the controversial implementation on the Galaxy S20 Ultra, though, Samsung has added circular rings around the three main cameras, which helps the rectangular periscope shooter blend in more while adding some life to the black module.
Sitting next to the all-important cameras is an LED flash, what appears to be a Time-of-Flight sensor and laser autofocus system, and a small microphone. The two-tone color design used on the Galaxy S20 Ultra appears to have been removed too.
Completing the physical package is the S Pen stylus, which now sits on the left side, a USB-C port, and a bottom-firing speaker. Unsurprisingly, there is no 3.5mm headphone jack.
This story is developing...