Samsung may have randomly revealed the radical new Galaxy Note 20 design

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 21, 2020

It's no big secret that Samsung is already hard at work preparing its next glamorous Unpacked event, which might take place on schedule in August or late July without a live audience to introduce the Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy Note 20 to the world.

We also seem to know a couple of things about the company's next "mainstream" S Pen-wielding flagship and second-gen horizontally folding device, but one key detail that remains unconfirmed is the front design of the Note 20. While that doesn't technically change today, SamMobile may have found an important hint in the oddest of places, seemingly suggesting the hole punch selfie camera is on its way out.

Samsung itself might have let the cat out of the bag, revealing an image that stars a curious-looking product alongside the dual front shooter-sporting Galaxy S10+ and a Galaxy S20-series phone with a centered hole drilled into its beautiful screen. This mysterious device has razor-sharp edges, no right side-mounted physical buttons, and most importantly, no right side-located or centered hole punch.


If that doesn't look or sound in any way familiar, it's probably because no such smartphone is available today. That gives birth to a couple of theories, with the most innocent (and uninteresting) one suggesting some sort of a photoshop fail or a concept image that was never meant to leave the computer of a careless Samsung designer.

But it's also possible this is our first official glimpse of the Galaxy Note 20 (or Note 20+), which was obviously not supposed to happen either. Because the handset's top left corner is not visible in this surprising teaser image, there's still a chance Samsung will play it safe and drill a hole to accommodate the next big thing's front-facing camera. Then again, the Note 10, Note 10+, S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra all come with centered hole punches, and we don't see why Samsung would feel inclined to move that thing to the top left corner all of a sudden.

Instead, you can consider this the strongest hint yet at a full-screen Galaxy Note 20 design with a groundbreaking under-panel camera that Samsung has been reportedly working on for a number of years now. The breakthrough was previously not deemed ready for primetime, impacting the performance of the hidden selfie shooter, but the company was expected to overcome that challenge sooner or later. 

The moment we've all been waiting for could finally be near, even though one tipster claimed just yesterday the under-display camera technology is not coming to the Galaxy Fold 2.

Galaxy Note20+
Samsung Galaxy Note20+
  Display 6.9 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
    40 MP front
  Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  Battery 5000 mAh
  OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

