Samsung may have randomly revealed the radical new Galaxy Note 20 design













Samsung itself might have let the cat out of the bag, revealing an image that stars a curious-looking product alongside the dual front shooter-sporting Galaxy S10+ and a Galaxy S20 -series phone with a centered hole drilled into its beautiful screen. This mysterious device has razor-sharp edges, no right side-mounted physical buttons, and most importantly, no right side-located or centered hole punch.









If that doesn't look or sound in any way familiar, it's probably because no such smartphone is available today. That gives birth to a couple of theories, with the most innocent (and uninteresting) one suggesting some sort of a photoshop fail or a concept image that was never meant to leave the computer of a careless Samsung designer.





Note 10+, S20, But it's also possible this is our first official glimpse of the Galaxy Note 20 (or Note 20+), which was obviously not supposed to happen either. Because the handset's top left corner is not visible in this surprising teaser image, there's still a chance Samsung will play it safe and drill a hole to accommodate the next big thing's front-facing camera. Then again, the Note 10 S20+ , and S20 Ultra all come with centered hole punches, and we don't see why Samsung would feel inclined to move that thing to the top left corner all of a sudden.









The moment we've all been waiting for could finally be near, even though one tipster claimed just yesterday the under-display camera technology is not coming to the Galaxy Fold 2



