No Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for you, latest leak suggests
Android Authority has spotted a tweet by Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, stating that Samsung will release only two Note models later this year - the Note 20 and Note 20+. The information, if accurate, means that Samsung might opt to keep the current Note model names rather than trying to copy the Galaxy S20 approach, adding an Ultra device to the top of Galaxy Note's range.
No Note 20 Ultra. Note 20 and 20+— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 11, 2020
In yet another comment on Twitter, Young has also hinted that the 120Hz display refresh rate capability will be restricted to only one Galaxy Note 20 model, most likely the Note 20+. These leaks should be taken with a bucket of salt, though. Ross Young contradicts himself, as the analyst previously stated that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will sport a 120Hz display. Go figure.
We hear only one model will have 120Hz...— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 6, 2020