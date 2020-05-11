Samsung Android

No Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for you, latest leak suggests

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
May 11, 2020, 6:58 AM
The rumor mill has been quite productive lately, regarding the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20. You can check out our rumor review and get all the information in one place or hang around a bit longer and learn the latest leak. Apparently, there will be no Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra model.

Android Authority has spotted a tweet by Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, stating that Samsung will release only two Note models later this year - the Note 20 and Note 20+. The information, if accurate, means that Samsung might opt to keep the current Note model names rather than trying to copy the Galaxy S20 approach, adding an Ultra device to the top of Galaxy Note's range.

In yet another comment on Twitter, Young has also hinted that the 120Hz display refresh rate capability will be restricted to only one Galaxy Note 20 model, most likely the Note 20+. These leaks should be taken with a bucket of salt, though. Ross Young contradicts himself, as the analyst previously stated that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will sport a 120Hz display. Go figure.

