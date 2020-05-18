Samsung Android 5G

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20+ 5G and S20 Ultra could have one big thing in common

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
May 18, 2020, 9:57 AM
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20+ 5G and S20 Ultra could have one big thing in common
While we do seem to know a number of things about the 5G-enabled Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+, Samsung has undeniably managed to do a great job keeping its next-gen flagship duo under wraps... for a change. For one thing, no photographs or renders have leaked yet, let alone hands-on videos or full reviews that sometimes precede other companies' major smartphone announcements.

Another big question that remains unanswered less than three months in advance of the expected early August Unpacked event is exactly how similar the camera modules and specifications will look to those of the Galaxy S20 family. More importantly, will the Note 20 and Note 20+ take their cues from the S20 and S20+ now that it's pretty much confirmed there's no Ultra variant of the tech giant's impending S Pen-wielding powerhouse in the pipeline? 

The folks over at GalaxyClub in the Netherlands (translated here) might be able to answer some of your most ardent Galaxy Note 20-related camera questions after talking to their typically reliable inside sources, but before getting too excited, you should know a few things are still unclear and even the clear stuff is obviously far from guaranteed.

One 108MP sensor coming right up


Yes, ladies and gents, the Galaxy Note 20+ 5G is tipped to borrow that insane primary rear-facing shooter from the insanely expensive (and surprisingly popular) Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. Technically, today's report warns that the Note 20 Plus is expected to feature a 108-megapixel imaging sensor, which might not be the same exact 108-megapixel sensor found on the back of the S20 Ultra, but if there are any differences in the works, we reckon they will be marginal at best (or at worst).

On paper, Samsung's upgrade from a 12MP main camera on last year's Note 10 and Note 10 Plus to 108 drool-worthy megapixels looks dramatic, but as you're probably well aware of, the S20 Ultra's photographic skills are not a massive improvement over the real-world capabilities of the S10 lineup.


Unlike the Note 10, which shares its primary, secondary, and tertiary imaging sensors with the Note 10+, the upcoming "regular-sized" Note 20 is expected to stand out from its bigger brother. Unfortunately, we don't know if the 6.4-inch or so device will settle for a 12MP main shooter or adopt an intermediate megapixel count of some sort. It's also unclear if the 6.9-inch or so Note 20+ will borrow the Space Zoom-enabling 48MP periscope telephoto lens from the S20 Ultra or perhaps go with the 64MP sensor of the S20+ instead.

All in all, plenty of questions remain unanswered, but one big thing is (almost) guaranteed - Samsung wants to win the megapixel wars and its army of photographic monsters will only grow larger and stronger down the line.

The puzzle is slowly coming together


While it's true that the 5G-enabled Note 20 and Note 20+ haven't been leaked in the flesh yet (or even in factory CAD-based renders), it's pretty easy to envision their designs. Expect slightly boxier versions of the S20 and S20 Ultra with built-in stylus support and the same old centered hole punch.

No, the company's revolutionary in-screen front camera technology is still not ready for primetime, and Samsung doesn't seem to be a fan of the divisive "waterfall" display look for now. Under the hood, there's a chance 16GB RAM will become standard for both sizes of the Galaxy Note 20, but at the same time, the two ultra-high-end phones might offer just 128 gigs of internal storage space to begin with.


That would be a pretty bizarre combination aimed at striking an unusual balance between being heavy multitasking-friendly and keeping retail pricing relatively low. Speaking of, we don't have any actual info to share on possible price tags, and we naturally won't have that until the memory and storage counts are confirmed.

It's obviously hard to be very optimistic about reasonable pricing when expecting both the Note 20 and Note 20+ to offer 5G capabilities as standard in the US in addition to 120Hz refresh rate support. Finally, the battery capacity is tipped at 4,000 and 4,500mAh respectively, which is good but not great considering the S20 Ultra packs an even heftier 5,000mAh cell.

Related phones

Galaxy Note20
Samsung Galaxy Note20 View Full specs
  • Display 6.4 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
    40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy Note20+
Samsung Galaxy Note20+ View Full specs
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
    40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.9
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.4
 Based on 7 Reviews
$1162 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on
$1000 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
    40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Motorola Edge battery test complete: measuring the Snapdragon 765 battery drain
Motorola Edge battery test complete: measuring the Snapdragon 765 battery drain
Trump administration fires a near fatal blast at Huawei
Trump administration fires a near fatal blast at Huawei
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
OnePlus 8 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro camera comparison. Is it an even match?
OnePlus 8 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro camera comparison. Is it an even match?
Apple developing 10.8-inch iPad and 9-inch iPad Mini for release in 2020 & 2021
Apple developing 10.8-inch iPad and 9-inch iPad Mini for release in 2020 & 2021
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
The Google Pixel 4 is bombing and two key execs have now left the company
The Google Pixel 4 is bombing and two key execs have now left the company
Motorola Moto G8 vs G8 Power vs G8 Power Lite review
Motorola Moto G8 vs G8 Power vs G8 Power Lite review

Popular stories

Here's why T-Mobile and Sprint's combined 5G network could become an unstoppable force
Here's why T-Mobile and Sprint's combined 5G network could become an unstoppable force
If you own the Apple iPhone XR you could end up being awarded some money
If you own the Apple iPhone XR you could end up being awarded some money
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
The Google Pixel 5 midrange 5G chipset may be Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 768G
The Google Pixel 5 midrange 5G chipset may be Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 768G
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
Verizon essentially admits to being one step behind T-Mobile in the race to 5G ubiquity
Verizon essentially admits to being one step behind T-Mobile in the race to 5G ubiquity

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless